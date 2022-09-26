Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 likely to be advanced

[The assembly election in Gujarat this time is all likely to witness a multi-party contest with the emergence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)]
Anand: The Gujarat Assembly elections are likely to be advanced by 10-15 days and conclude before November end, Bharatiya Janata Party state unit president C.R. Patil hinted on Monday.
The polls have been scheduled for December.
Patil, while addressing the party workers here this morning, said:
"We should be ready for elections. There are all possibilities that elections will be held 10 to 15 days prior to the schedule and end before November."
"We should be ready for elections. There are all possibilities that elections will be held 10 to 15 days prior to the schedule and end before November."
He hastened to add:
"I am no one to announce the election date, but I see this as a possibility."
"I am no one to announce the election date, but I see this as a possibility."
Surprisingly, Patil's statement comes on a day Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar is on a two-day Gujarat visit.
Announcing election date and schedule comes under the prerogative of the Election Commission.
In 2017, the Assembly elections were held in two phases -- December 9 and 14 --, while the counting was held on December 18. The state assembly has 182 seats.
The ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 99 of the total 182 assembly seats in 2017 Gujarat elections whereas Congress party was close behind with 80 seats.
The assembly election in Gujarat this time is all likely to witness a multi-party contest with the emergence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), all set to give a tough fight to the BJP and Congress.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, with his Punjab counterpart Mann and other party leaders in toe, is running a strong campaign for the upcoming state polls in Gujarat.
While Kejriwal's rallies, especially his 'town-hall' meetings, are receiving a huge response, his "guarantees" - popular as "Kejriwal Guarantee", being highlighted in all his speeches have threatened the 27-year long rule of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).
Besides BJP, Congress and AAP, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and other local parties are also preparing to contest the 2022 Gujarat Assembly Polls.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.