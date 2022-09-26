RSS a terrorist organisation, trains its cadre in arms, weapons: SDPI

[Image source: Twitter]
Bengaluru: Reacting angrily to the recent raids by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Karnataka and other states on the leaders and offices of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India, the state SDPI leaders said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was a terrorist outfit and questioned why there were no raids on the RSS.
SDPI General Secretary Bhaskar Prasad on Monday while addressing the media said:
"The RSS is a terrorist organisation, and it is yet to get a status of an organisation officially. RSS leaders have kept many weapons against those who raise voice."
"The SDPI has not been involved in a single act which is against the nation. 98 per cent of cases lodged against SDPI have been quashed by the courts. RSS name has come up in connection with Malegaon blasts and other explosions. BJP is trying to misuse the power and is destroying the opposition," he stated.
"The Congress is lending its support to the BJP to ban the SDPI. The SDPI party is working towards preventing the BJP from creating 'Manuwadi Bharat'. During 'Ayudha Puja', RSS workers worship swords, knives... Women are being trained in the use of guns and other weapons by the RSS. This was revealed by Mohan Bhagvat himself," Prasad said.
"Why is the NIA not raiding the RSS leaders and offices? The Central government has put a collar across the neck of the NIA and is nursing it. Former Union Home Minister P. Chidambaram had started the NIA. But, many times he has revealed that the NIA has lost direction," Prasad said.
SDPI senior leader Devanur Puttananjaiah said:
"SDPI and PFI have not spoken about religion anywhere. SDPI raised its voice in the nation. The country is in danger. When the Corona pandemic was at its peak, no one came forward to touch the corpses. The SDPI workers cremated them."
"...Why do you brand SDPI as a Muslim party? Though it is founded by a Muslim, all of us in the party are Hindus. I am a retired government officer. There is internal democracy in SDPI. I can become state president. There are many crises in the nation. PM Modi has not conveyed a single press conference. They are not building a Hindu nation, they are building a Brahmin Nation," Puttananjaiah stated.
Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) sources said that the Popular Front of India (PFI) had allegedly received huge fund through Hawala from its UAE and Gulf countries-based members.
The sources said that NRIs' accounts were being used by the PFI members to send fund from Gulf countries. After receiving the fund, the member would transfer it to other account from where they would withdraw it.
Their supporters and members were working in UAE, Qatar, Turkey and in Oman from where they had been financially supporting the PFI, and this money was allegedly concealed by the PFI from the eyes of agencies.
To fool the Indian agencies, the PFI has created a number of dummy organisations. Three of these were founded in abroad.
The sources said that a number of PFI workers travelled to UAE in last two years. The purpose was allegedly to collect funds for the organisation.
Huge cash was allegedly sent to India by PFI members through Hawala route. From Oman, PFI workers sent around Rs 44 lakh to India via Hawala routes.
The agencies said that in Gulf countries they raised money after "radicalising" their members and businessmen. They used to show particular videos to show how Muslims were unsafe in India.
In Abu Dhabi, one Saifu, an alleged member of PFI, handles real estate business.
In Saudi Arbia, the PFI members connect to Indian Muslims on the pretext of helping them, whereas their actual purpose is to "radicalise" them.
