Watch: Indonesian female scholar dies during Quran recitation

Jakarta: A female scholar in Indonesia has passed away last week while she was reciting the Holy Quran, local media reported.
The Holy Quran is the central religious book of Islam, believed by Muslims to be a revelation from Allah, The Almighty.
The Holy Quran is one of the most read and memorised books in the world.
The Holy Quran in reality is the book of guidance, and convers the rules and guidelines to live a pious life.
Simultaneously, Muslims believe Allah, The Almighty, will reward them for reading and reciting the Holy Quran. This is why Muslims all across the world recite The Noble Quran almost on regular and daily basis.
The Holy Quran has 30 chapters and special ceremonies are organised when one completes the recitation of the entire Holy Quran.
Ustadha Taslimah, the female scholar from Jakarta, was leading a Khatm e Quran - Quran Completion Ceremony, at Masjid Al Barkah KH Abdullah Syafiie, Kampung Melayu in East Jakarta on Thursday September 15, 2022.
She was given the honour to finish the recitation of the Holy Quran. She finished Surah an Nas, the last Surah of the Holy Quran, and then restarted the Quran with Surah al Baqarah - the first Surah of the Holy Book. She was reciting verses 4-6 of Surah al Baqarah when the end came.
"Ustadha Taslimat’s voice ceased to be audible as she entered verse 6. The female congregation immediately attempted to assist her as she fell backward", theislamicinformation.com reported.
Her final words before her soul left her body was:
"Your lord is one Lord".
"Ustadzah Taslimah passed away while leading the Tahlil reading at the al Barkah Mosque in KH Abdullah Syafiie, KP Melayu, Jakarta", a message posted on Twitter, tagged with the video of her last moment, read.
Giving more details, Ustadha Ita Rasyid AS, one of the members of the As Syafi’iyah Ummahat Ta’lim Council, said that Ustadha Taslimah hailed from Tanjung Barat, South Jakarta.
"During the Taklim assembly (Quran Completion Ceremony), Ustadha Taslimah could not continue reading the verses of Holy Quran due to her condition, and passed away", she said.
Islam is the dominant religion in Indonesia where population of Muslims is more than 85%. As the country gives a very special emphasis on Quran Recitation and Memorisation, it has produced a large number of expert Qaris, male and female both, who also participate and win in national and international contests.
