Eid 2023 Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia Thursday April 20

[Saudi experts preparing for Eid Moon sighting at the Kingdom's Sudair observatory (File Photo)]
Makkah: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and neighbouring Arab states are set to spot the new moon of the month of Shawwal – that marks the beginning of Eid al Fitr and end of the holy month of fasting, on Thursday 29th of Ramadan 1444 AH corresponding to April 20, 2023.
The Supreme Court of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Moon Sighting Committee and Religious Authorities in UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and other Arab countries have issued appeal to citizens and residents to search for the crescent of Shawwal 1444 on the evening of Thursday, 29th Ramadan 1444 AH according to Umm Al Qura Calendar corresponding to April 20, 2023 and report accordingly.
As per the normal practice, Saudi Supreme Court’s special session will sit and deliberate on Thursday evening the results of the crescent search and will issue a decision shortly after Maghrib Prayers.
Saudi Arabia's moon observations are made from Sudair and Tumair, and sightings from these cities are part of the official decision.
Islamic Calendar is based on lunar system. Under this system, a new month begins with sighting of moon on 29th of every month. If the crescent is spotted on 29th, the prevailing month ends and the new month begin on the next day.
However, if the moon is not spotted on 29th, the next day is counted as the 30th day of the prevailing month and the new month starts a day later.
Accordingly, Eid al Fitr celebrations in Saudi Arabia will commence on Friday April 21, 2023 if the new moon is spotted in the Kingdom on Thursday April 20, 2023. Else, the first day of Eid will be Saturday April 22, 2023.
According to astronomical calculations, there is a very low probability of Eid moon sighting on Thursday as the crescent moon will be only 0.2% lit on the day, making it almost impossible to be seen.
The final decision will however be taken only by the Saudi Royal Court after confirmed reports of moon sighting on Thursday.
As for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Syria, Bahrain, Yemen, also for Turkey, Egypt and Palestine, Eid al Fitr is normally celebrated along with Saudi Arabia.
Though these countries have their own observatories and moon committees, they normally go with the announcement made by Saudi Arabia.
Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other South Asian countries will spot the Eid Moon on Friday April 21, 2023.
Similarly, Muslims in the United States (USA), United Kingdom (UK), Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, France, Germany and other countries too will celebrate Eid al Fitr either on Friday April 21 or Saturday April 22, 2023.
The final decision will be taken on Thursday April 20, 2023 by the moon sighting committee operating in these countries.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Palestine and other Arab countries have already announced Eid holidays that start from this Wednesday.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.