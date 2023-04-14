Delhi Police officers asked not to use Urdu, Persian words in chargesheets

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Commissioner has asked the officers not to use mujrim, aham and other Urdu and Persian words that he called are “complex”.
The order by the Delhi Police Commissioner follows a 2019 directive by the Delhi High Court that asked the police to use simple and plain language that can be understood by the complainant and all parties involved, according to reports.
The Delhi Police Commissioner in its order barred the usage of as many as 383 Urdu and Persian words that are used in police diaries and chargesheets even before India attained independence.
Some of them are Mujrim, Aham, Ilzaam, Guzaarish, Inteqaam, Ikraar – the words that are favourites even in films. These words however will now be replaced by Apradhi, vishesh, aarop, nivedan, badla, vachan, and the list goes on.
Interestingly, the Delhi Police had way back in 2015 opposed a PIL that sought banning the “archaic and difficult words and phrases” of Urdu and Persian languages, and replace them with simple Hindi and English words.
The Delhi Police was of the view that these words are widely used and understood even by a layman.
“The words used are neither archaic nor difficult but on the other hand replacement of these words in ‘Hindi’ as suggested in the petition would create a lot of difficulties, both for litigants and lawyers”, the Police had submitted then in Delhi High Court.
But following a directive from the High Court, a circular was issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police on November 20, 2019 asking all officials to use simple and comprehensible words while registering FIRs instead of Urdu and Persian ones, CNBC reported Friday.
On Tuesday, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora issued fresh order saying the police followed the HC directives and sent a list of over 380 Urdu and Persian words that were to be avoided and suggested their Hindi or English alternative, accordin to The Indian Express.
