Watch: EX-MP, 5-time MLA Atiq Ahmed shot dead surrounded by cops

Prayagraj (UP): In a shocking incident, former MP and MLA, Atiq Ahmed, and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj on Saturday night, in the presence of the police and in full glare of the media.
Atiq Ahmed and his brother were shot when they were taken for a medical test to the Colvin hospital in Prayagraj. Both died on the spot.
Atiq Ahmed had won the 2004 Lok Sabha elections as Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate from Phulpur - the seat once held by India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Before becoming Member of Parliament, Atiq had been MLA for five terms, winning Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections from Allahabad (West) in 1991, 1993, 1996, 2002 and 2004.
Atiq Ahmed fought several elections from jail while being lodged under various charges.
According to reports and footage on social media, Atiq Ahmed was shot in the head from point-blank range when the mediapersons were talking to him. Both the brothers were handcuffed when the incident took place.
Moments ahead of their killing, Atiq and Ashraf, who were accused in the Umesh Pal murder case though were in jail at the time of latter's killing, were speaking to the media.
"Nahi le gaye to nahi gaye (they did not take us, so we did not go)" were Atiq Ahmed's last words, when asked what did he have to say on not being taken to his son Asad's funeral.
"Main baat ye hai ki Guddu Muslim.... (the thing is that Guddu Muslim...) were Ashraf's last words.
This is not the murder of #AtiqueAhmed in #Prayagraj. It is the blatant murder of the Democracy and the dereliction of #UPPolice. This is the abuse of the fundamental right to live with dignity which is even bestowed upon prisoners as well as convicts by our Constitution. pic.twitter.com/TCpWV6r6Q4— Adv Saimon Farooqui (@SaimonFarooqui) April 15, 2023
All the three shooters have been arrested by the UP Police. They have been identified as Lavlesh Tiwari, Arun Maurya and Sunny.
According to reports, the three youths had joined a group of journalists who were talking to Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf after the two stepped out of the hospital.
Even before Atiq could complete his answer, one of the assailants pointed a pistol at Atiq's head and shot him while the other two opened fire at the brother.
After the brothers slumped to the ground, the assailants raised their hands and surrendered.
The incident took place on the day Atiq's son Asad was laid to rest in Prayagraj after being shot dead in an alleged encounter in Jhansi on Thursday.
Atiq Ahmed was lodged in Sabarmati Jail in Ahmedabad and was brought to Prayagraj gor hearing in a case. He had on many times in the last two weeks raised apprehensions about his safety, and the security of his family members.
Meanwhile, tension prevailed in Prayagraj as the news of the twin murders spread. Additional forces are being rushed to the district where security has been beefed up.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the incident is the height of lawlessness in Uttar Pradesh.
"Crime has reached its peak in UP and the morale of criminals is high. When someone can be killed by firing openly amidst the security cordon of the police, then what about the safety of the general public? Due to this, an atmosphere of fear is being created among the public; it seems that some people are deliberately creating such an atmosphere," Yadav tweeted in Hindi.
"Atiq and his brother were killed while in police custody and were handcuffed. Slogans of JSR were also raised. Their murder is a perfect example of Yogi's big failure of law and order. Those celebrating encounter-raj are equally responsible for this murder," AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted.
