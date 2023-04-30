IMD predicts Orange, Yellow alerts in many districts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu

Thiruvananthapuram/Chennai/Bhopal: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in Kerala for the next five days, and an 'Orange' alert has been issued in four districts - Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur.
A 'Yellow' alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts.
In districts with Orange alert, very heavy rain in isolated places has been predicted by the IMD, and could vary from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in the next 24 hours.
Districts with Yellow alert will have rains between 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm.
The formation of a cyclonic system along the southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep is cited as the cause of rains in south India in the next few days.
The IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) here on Sunday issued a 'Yellow' alert in 17 districts of Tamil Nadu during the next 48 hours.
Heavy rains are expected in Salem, Dharmapuri, Erode, The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Namakkal, Karur, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Kallakurichi, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Perambalur, and Tiruchi districts, it warned.
The RMC also said that heavy to very heavy rains are expected in some locations of Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, and Tiruvannamalai districts in the next 48 hours.
This is due to cyclonic circulation over the Southeast Arabian sea and adjoining Lakshwadeep area and wind discontinuity over the north interior Tamil Nadu, it said.
Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea in the next 48 hours, it added.
Light to moderate rains are expected in almost all the districts of the state in the coming days.
Squally weather with wind speed touching 40 to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over the southwest Bay of Bengal along and off the Tamil Nadu coast from Cuddalore to Ramanathapuram and adjoining Sri Lankan coast.
Unseasonal rainfall along with hailstorm were witnessed in several parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal and Indore on Sunday, the Met Office said.
According to the data received from the regional office of India Meteorological Department (IMD) here in Bhopal, till 5.30 p.m. (Sunday), Khajuraho received the highest 44.4 mm rainfall, while 35.1 mm rain was recorded in Bhopal.
In Bhopal, the sky was cloudy since morning and the city received light showers at different intervals. However, in the afternoon, the city received moderate rainfall.
Indore recorded 14.2 mm rain, while the only hill station in Madhya Pradesh, Pachmarhi, witnessed 14 mm rainfall.
The IMD has predicted that light to moderate rain with hailstorms and lightning are likely to continue till May 4 in several parts of the state.
The weather office in Bhopal said that due to moisture from the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal and the activation of the Western Disturbance, rainy weather will prevail till the first week of May.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.