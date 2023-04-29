Grand Mufti of Egypt Dr. Shawki Ibrahim to visit AMU on May 2

[Dr Showki Allam with former Union Minister Najma Heptullah in a 2016 file photo.]
Aligarh: Dr. Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam, Grand Mufti of Egypt, will visit the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on May 2, 2023.
Dr Shawki will be accompanied by the officials of the Embassy of Egypt, New Delhi.
Besides meeting the Vice Chancellor Prof Mohammad Gulrez, Dr Shawki will also address the university community at the Kennedy Auditorium in the afternoon.
Later he will visit the historical buildings of the university, including the mausoleum of the university founder, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan.
Dr. Shawki Allam is the 19th Grand Mufti of Egypt. His office, Dar Al-Ifta Al-Misriyyah, is considered the government’s first and primary source of religious authority and is seen as the symbolic religious representative of the government.
Widely known as a moderate scholar of Islamic jurisprudence who renounces fanaticism, Dr Shawki Allam was born in the Nile Delta governorate of Beheira in 1961 and received his Ph.D. in jurisprudence and Sharia law from the Al-Azhar University in 1996.
The Grand Mufti’s visit to AMU is a part of his state visit to India hosted by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.
