Islamabad: Former Pakistan President and military ruler General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, who had been living in Dubai since 2016, breathed his last on Sunday, local media reported.
The 79-year-old former chief of army staff was suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body, according to his family. The build-up of amyloid proteins (deposits) can make it difficult for the organs and tissues to work properly.
Musharraf assumed the post of Chief Executive after imposing martial law in the country in 1999 and served as the president of Pakistan from 2001 to 2008, The Express Tribune reported.
The former president's family moved from New Delhi to Karachi in 1947. He joined the Pakistan Army in 1964 and was a graduate of the Army Staff and Command College, Quetta.
The military ruler also took part in the 1965 and 1971 wars, Geo News reported.
He was promoted to the rank of general in 1998 and took over as the chief of army staff (COAS). A year later on October 12, 1999, Gen (retd) Musharraf usurped power in a coup d'etat.
Musharraf remained the longest-serving president of Pakistan as he took after taking over the country's reins. He was elected as the president through a referendum in 2002 and remained in office till 2008, Geo News reported.
During his tenure, the military leader accepted the US proposal for Pakistan to become a frontline ally after the 9/11 incident.
Later in 2004, he was elected as a president in uniform for five year via 17th Amendment in the Constitution of Pakistan.
Musharraf is also known for anti-constitutional measures to depose the judges of Supreme Court in November 2007, which marked the beginning of Lawyers' Movement - also known as the Movement for the Restoration of Judiciary, Geo News reported.
Following a movement led by the political parties, Musharraf resigned as the president on August 18, 2008.
The former military ruler was sentenced to death by a special court on December 17, 2019, under Article 6 of the Constitution. A case of high treason was filed against him during Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) tenure.
Musharraf was present in the court on March 31, 2016, when he was indicted on the charges.
Later, he flew out of the country due to his illness, Geo News reported.
Reacting to the news, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad, and tri-services chiefs expressed heartfelt condolences on the former army chief's demise.
In a statement issued immediately after Musharraf's demise, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad and all the services chiefs express their heartfelt condolences, Dawn reported.
"May Allah bless the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family," the military's media wing said.
In a series of tweets, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani expressed deep sorrow over the former president's death and extended condolences to the grieving family.
Senior military chiefs expressed "heartfelt condolences on sad demise of General Pervez Musharraf", a brief
statement released by the military's media wing said.
Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf senior leader Fawad Hussain extended his condolences and wrote, "Pervez Musharraf passed away, he was a great person, always Pakistan first was his thought and ideology. May God have mercy on him."
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor Sunday while condoling the demise of former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf, called him "a real force for peace".
Tharoor said that Musharraf, who was once and implacable foe of India, had became a real force for peace during 2002 to 2007.
"I met him annually in those days at the @un & found him smart, engaging & clear in his strategic thinking. RIP," the Thiruvananthapuram MP said.
Taking to Twitter, Tharoor posted:
"Pervez Musharraf, Former Pakistani President, Dies of Rare Disease: once an implacable foe of India, he became a real force for peace 2002-2007. I met him annually in those days at the @un & found him smart, engaging & clear in his strategic thinking. RIP"
"Pervez Musharraf, Former Pakistani President, Dies of Rare Disease: once an implacable foe of India, he became a real force for peace 2002-2007. I met him annually in those days at the @un & found him smart, engaging & clear in his strategic thinking. RIP"
The mortal remains of Pervez Musharraf will be brought to Pakistan where his last rites and janaza prayers will be held later on Monday, sources said.
A special court had sentenced the former military ruler to death on December 17, 2019, under Article 6 of the Constitution. A case of high treason was filed against him during Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) tenure.
It was the first time in Pakistan's history that a former military ruler faced trial for treason. However, that death sentence was later nixed by the Lahore High Court.
General (Retd) Musharraf always wanted to go back to Pakistan once.
Musharraf always hoped that when PTI chief Imran Khan's government would be formed in Pakistan, he would be able to go back to the country, but in vain.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.