Malegaon NGO adopts 20 students under its “Main Banunga IAS Officer’ campaign

Malegaon: Malegaon Educational Forum has adopted under its “Main Banunga IAS Officer” campaign 20 students of Class 9 currently studying in various schools of the city.
Malegaon registered the city’s first entry into the coveted cadre of the highest ranking officials of India back in 2006 when Muhammed Qaiser Abdul Haque cracked the 2005 UPSC Civil Services exams becoming Malegaon’s first IAS officer.
Ten years later, Bhagyashree Dilip Vispute followed Muhammed Qaiser after she cracked the UPSC Civil Services Mains and then the Personal Interviews in 2016, becoming 2nd and the only female IAS officer from Malegaon.
Malegaon Educational Forum unleashed a determined and well planned program to increase this number. For this purpose, the forum conducted an Entrance Test in which more than 11,00 students appeared. Of them, some 680 were from Malegaon and the rest were from Bhiwandi.
From among those who appeared in the Entrance Test from Malegaon, the names of top 20 students were announced in an award ceremony held at Dr Manzoor Hasan Ayyubi Hall of Sardar Campus Sunday January 29, 2023.
“We have committed to ourselves to send at least 5 IAS officers from amongst these 20 toppers”, Dr Manzoor Hasan Ayyubi, President of Malegaon Educational Forum, said while addressing the award ceremony Sunday.
Dr Ayyubi also shared the details of the campaign and explained how the forum will train the selected students for the next 7-8 years so that they not only successfully crack the UPSC Civil Services exams but also become a good graduate and professional even before appearing for the important exam.
While addressing the students, Aniket Bharti, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Malegaon, said if coordinated effort is taken and these students are properly trained and given the necessary guidance then they will be unstoppable.
“I will always be available at the service of these students and the forum for the success of its campaign”, he said.
In his speech, Aleem Faizee, Founder Editor of ummid.com, stressed on the need to increase the number of Muslims who are appearing in the UPSC and other government recruitment exams.
“The primary requirement to increase the representation of Muslims in the government sector is to make more and more students appear in the UPSC and other competitive exams conducted by the centre and various state governments.
[Mariya Sadaf of Malegaon High School who stood first in the Entrance Test being honoured at the function.]
But at the same time, Aleem Faizee, said mere increasing the number of Muslims in the government sector will not serve the desired purpose unless those who will be joining the civil services in future are committed, dedicated and courageous enough to take tough decisions at crucial time.
“Otherwise, we have seen during the Gujarat riots in 2002 when more than 100 Muslims were killed in Naroda Patiya just outside the SRPF Camp. This happened despite the fact that the incharge of the camp and the second in command both were Muslims”, Aleem Faizee said quoting from the book of R.B. Sreekumar, who was the Additional Director General of the Gujarat Police (ADGP), at that time.
Mukhtar Yusuf, one of the founders of Malegaon Educational Forum, explained the aims and objectives, Rizwan Rabbani, Feroz Husain Badshah, Maaz Dr Manzoor Ayyubi, Mohammed Arif, Principal of Mohammadia School Mansoora, Ejaz Siddiqui and Bushra Mam also encouraged the selected students.
Mohammed Arif Dular sir moderated the program and Ruqayya Ansari, retired Principal of Malegaon Girls’ High School and a member of Malegaon Educational Forum, delivered the vote of thanks.
Malegaon Educational Forum has planned similar ceremony in Bhiwandi on February 05, 2023 where 20 students of the city’s various schools will be “adopted” under the campaign.
It can be recalled that Malegaon had ran a similar campaign ‘Har Ghar se aik civil servant’ in 2013.
Hammad Zafar of Maunath Bhanjan (Uttar Pradesh), Umme Fardina Adeel of Guwahati (Asam) and Shakeel Ansari of Nandurbar (Maharashtra) were invited for the launch function. The three had shared in depth their personal experience and challenges they had faced while preparing for the important exam.
