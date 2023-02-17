Ramesh Bais to take oath as 23rd Governor of Maharashtra Saturday

Mumbai: Maharashtra's new Governor-designate Ramesh Bais reached the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Friday evening, where he was accorded a warm and traditional welcome.
Bais will be sworn-in as the Governor on Saturday afternoon.
Bais (75) was accompanied by his wife, Rambai Bais, and both the dignitaries were received by the Principal Secretary to the Governor, Santosh Kumar, Joint Secretaries Shweta Singhal and Prachi Jambhekar besides other senior Raj Bhavan officials and staff.
Bais will replace Bhagat Singh Koshyari and take oath as 23rd Governor of Maharashra. Koshyari opted for retirement and left for his home state Uttarakhand Friday evening.
Prior to this appointment, Bais held the position of Governor of Jharkhand from 2021 to 2023 and Governor of Tripura from 2019 to 2021.
He is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has served in various political capacities throughout his career, including as Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Environment and Forests in the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Bais has been elected seven times to the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian Parliament, representing the Raipur constituency, including serving as a member of the 9th Lok Sabha (1989) and 11th to 16th Lok Sabha (1996-2019).
He was appointed as the new Governor of Maharashtra on 12th February 2023.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.