AMU Admission 2023-24 Starts - Guidelines and Application Form

AMU Admission 2023-24: The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has started receiving online application forms from the candidates who wish to take admission in the various courses offered by India’s premium university in the academic year 2023-24.
The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) offers Undergraduate (UG), Post-graduate (PG) and Ph.D. courses admission for which is conducted either through Common University Entrance Test (CUET), AMU Entrance Test (Departmental Test) or based on the scores of the students in Qualifying Exams for available courses (non-Test courses) in Engineering, Medical, Commerce, Science and Humanities.
The Application Form for AMU Admission 2023-24 is available on the website amucontrollerexams.com.
Along with the application form, the AMU Exam Controller has also publised detailed admission guidelnes, list of courses, available seats, eligibility criteria and test schedule for AMU Entrance Tests.
The last date of application for AMU admission is August 14, 2023.
"The closing date for all admissions in the University - except those courses / categories for
which separate notification will be made, is 14.08.2023", the AMU admission guideline said.
"Any vacancy arising after this date
in any course shall not be filled", it said.
• For all courses where Selection Process is based on (or has a component of) candidate’s performance in the Qualifying Examination, the candidate must upload self attested photocopy of his/her marksheet / grade sheet of Qualifying Examination (both sides) on or before the 15.06.2023 failing which his/her Application Form will be summarily REJECTED.
• Statement of Marks issued/ verified / attested by the School / College or any person
other than the issuing authority shall not be accepted.
• Such a candidate shall give an undertaking on prescribed Proforma (as given in Appendix)
to submit the Original Marksheet/Grade Sheet of the qualifying examination in the Office of
the Dean / Principal / Coordinator/ Chairman concerned to submit the same on or before the
31.08.2023 by the University.
• If any discrepancy is found in the examination result of the
aforesaid candidate or the original Marksheet/Grade sheet is not submitted by the stipulated time, the University reserves the right to cancel his/her admission.
• Candidates are required to fill separate Application Forms for each course of study(unless
specified otherwise) as detailed in the Guideline.
The Following procedure shall be applicable for admission to the Courses of Studies based
on CUET Score:
• Register and submit the form for the concerned Course of Study at Aligarh Muslim
University on the website: cuet.samarth.ac.in
• Must take the CUET 2022 Entrance Test in the specified Domain/ General/ Languages
Sections of CUET for the concerned Course of Study
• Fill Online Application Form of Aligarh Muslim University on the website:
www.amucontrollerexams.com for the concerned Course of Study specifying CUET Application number in AMU Application Form.
• Register and participate in Counselling, if shortlisted for admission.
The Aligarh Muslim University will conduct Entrance Exam for admission in some courses. The list of such courses and the entrance test date and schedule, and list of test centres are mentioned in the admission guidelines.
"A list of cities where Admision Test for various courses of studies is to be held is given in Table I of the admission guidelines", the AMU said.
"Candidates are required to indicate in Application Form their preference of Admission Test Centres against the available Test Centre options for various courses", it said.
The AMU is its admission guidelines further said that Admissions to all courses of study are open to Indian Nationals
only.
"A few seats are also earmarked for foreign nationals/children of Non resident Indians
(NRI)", the AMU said.
"Candidates applying under foreign national/children of Non-resident Indians category should refer to the relevant Guide/Supplement for them", it added.
