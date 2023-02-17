Why Saudi Deserts Turning Purple?

[Photo taken by Saudi photographer, Abdulaziz Al-Shammari. (Source: Twitter)]
Makkah: Images of Makkah and its surroundings, and a vast part of Saudi Arabia turning green are being wildly circulated by various news outlets and on social media platforms since last one month.
The Saudi Arabian landscape, normally devoid of any greenery, lived up after frequent rains that followed Salatul-Istisqa – the special prayers offered when seeking rains, in the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah, and other mosques of the Kingdom in November last.
Now, new images and videos show a desert bloom triggered by heavier than usual winter rains carpeting the sands of northern Saudi Arabia with purple flowers, drawing sightseers from across the Arabian Peninsula.
#الحدود_الشماليه #ربيع_1444 #رفحاء #لينة pic.twitter.com/BH6ujarvPg— اسأل رفحاء (@Rafha120) February 17, 2023
#الحدود_الشماليه #ربيع_1444 #رفحاء #لينة pic.twitter.com/BH6ujarvPg
“No one expects that this scene is in Saudi Arabia,” Muhammad al-Mutairi, a 50-year-old retired teacher, told AFP as he surveyed the sea of purple stretching as far as the eye can see in the desert around Rafha, close to the Iraqi border.
Muhammad drove nearly six hours from his hometown in the centre of the kingdom to see the rare burst of colour in the drab landscape.
“The smell and sight refreshes the soul,” he said of the plants known in Arabic as wild lavender.
Winter rains brought deadly flooding to parts of western Saudi Arabia late last year, but in northern areas they have brought life to the desert.
Nasser al-Karaani travelled 770 kilometres (480 miles) from the capital Riyadh to see the colourful flowers before they wilt.
“This scene lasts from 15 to 20 days a year, and we come here specifically to enjoy it,” the 55-year-old Saudi businessman said.
He unloaded a tent from his four-wheeler and set up base with a group of friends before gathering around a fire for a hot cup of tea.
“This atmosphere makes me feel at ease,” said Karaani, wearing a heavy jacket over his traditional thobe gown.
[This image of Makkah turning green is taken and shared on Twitter today.]
Across the desert, visitors pitched tents and cooked food over open fires.
Residents of the area kept camels away to stop them eating the flowers that have drawn the sightseers.
Hamza al-Mutairi, who was camping with friends, said he felt “recharged” by the natural spectacle.
“It gives a person a new motivation for life,” the 56-year-old Saudi said.
Nearby, Abdul Rahman al-Marri said he had driven all the way from his native Qatar to catch a glimpse of the vibrant blossom.
“The sight is worth” the more than 12-hour journey, he said. “It as if you are in paradise”, he added.
Many people have been claiming that Makkah turning green is one of the signs of the last hour/qiyama. Thier belief is based on a Hadees of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).
Prophet Muhammad ﷺ said:
"The Last Hour will not come before wealth becomes abundant and overflowing, so much so that a man takes Zakat out of his property and cannot find anyone to accept it from him and till the land of Arabia reverts to meadows and rivers."
"The Last Hour will not come before wealth becomes abundant and overflowing, so much so that a man takes Zakat out of his property and cannot find anyone to accept it from him and till the land of Arabia reverts to meadows and rivers."
Meadows is a piece of grassland, especially one used for hay.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.