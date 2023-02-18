Mohammad bin Salman’s ‘Mukaab’ resembling ‘Kaaba’ receives backlash

Riyadh: Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Muhammed bin Salman’s plan to build a Kaaba shaped entertainment, commercial and residential complex in the heart of Riyadh as part of a new development plan is receiving backlash.
Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, announced the launch of a new company to undertake an ambitious development project in the country’s capital.
The new Murabba Development Company will aim to develop the world’s largest downtown in Riyadh by 2030.
The new Murabba project spanning 19 square kilometres, will be located at the intersection of King Salman and King Khalid roads to the northwest of Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
It is expected to add SAR180bn to the country’s non-oil GDP and create 334,000 direct and indirect jobs by 2030.
However, what invited the wrath of netizens is the shape of “The Mukaab” - a giant cube-shaped supertall skyscraper for downtown Riyadh located in the centre. The Mukaab is 400-metre tall and large enough to hold 20 Empire State Buildings.
Looking at the video released by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), The Mukaab will have in its inside are retail counters and shops, residential complexes, hospitality, dining and restaurants and entrainment.
“This is the new face of Riyadh”, the video said while introducing and giving the insight of the project billed as world’s largest modern downtown located around 19 kms from the Saudi Capital Riyadh.
But the shape of “The Mukaab” that resembles the Holy Kaaba – the House of Allah in Makkah has shocked the observers.
"Is Mohamed bin Salman building his own Kaaba in Riyadh?", Dr. Muhammad al-Hachimi al-Hamidi, Author, Chairman of Almustakillah TV who is a PhD from University of London wrote on Twitter.
"This is the design he has chosen for his latest project; a new "Kaaba" of entertainment!!" he wondered.
"Surely only a wretched individual would choose a holy design for such an unholy purpose!!" he further wrote.
"When Bin Salman stood on top of the holy Kaaba in Mecca in 2019, it was almost symbolic of his intention to subjugate the Islamic influences in #SaudiArabia. Today he has embarked on another symbolic challenge in announcing plans to build a new 'Kaaba' of entertainment (sic)", Sami Hamdi, a commentator on MENA, wrote on Twitter. Watch Video:
