UGC NET December 2022 Phase 1 (Feb 2023) Admit Card released

UGC NET December 2022 Phase 1: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released on UGC NET official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in the Admit Card, also called as Hall Ticket, of UGC NET December 2022 Phase 1 to be held later this month.
"National Testing Agency is conducting the UGC NET December 2022 (UGC NET February 2023), Phase-I for 57 subjects at different Centres across the country on 21, 22, 23 and 24 February 2023", the NTA said in a notification.
"Admit cards for the exam of above mentioned subjects have been released. The candidates can download the same from website ugcnet.nta.nic.in", the NTA said.
"Candidates are advised to download their Admit Card of UGC NET December 2022 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) along with the undertaking and go through the instructions contained therein", the NTA said.
1. Click here to go to the official website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "Release of Admit Card for UGC NET December 2022-Phase-I"
3. Enter your Application No, Date of Birth, Security Pin and the then click on Submit button.
4. Download the admit card and take a printout.
Candidates should check their name, address, photo, exam centre name and address, and other details are correctly printed.
In case of any error they should immediately contact the National Testing Agency on the helpline line number and email.
UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Candidates who qualify for the JRF are eligible to pursue research in the subject of their post-graduation or in a related subject and are also eligible to apply for the post of an assistant professor in Indian universities and colleges.
The award of JRF and eligibility for assistant professor’s post depends on the performance of the candidate in all the three papers of NET. However, candidates qualifying exclusively for an assistant professor are not considered for JRF.
Candidates who have scored at least 55% in their master’s degree are eligible for NET.
"The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct next UGC-NET for ‘Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor both’ in December 2022", the UGC NET December 2022 Notification said.
"The test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will be conducted in a single three hour duration and in Compur based mode", it added.
