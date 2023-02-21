GATE 2023 Answer Key - Direct Link to Download

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023): The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is set to release on GATE 2023 official website (gate.iitk.ac.in) today i.e. Tuesday February 21, 2023 the Answer Keys of the important annual entrance exam conducted for admission if various Engineering courses.
Candidates should note the GATE Answer Key released today will be Provisional. And, candidates can challenge and raise objection is they find any error in the answer keys.
Candidates should note that the date and time to raise objection is from Feb 22 to 25, 2023.
Objections if any should be made online and before the due date. Candidates are also required to pay the prescribe fees to challenge the GATE Answer Keys.
Candidates should note that IIT Kanpur will publish the Final Answer Keys before declaring GATE result.
The candidates who had appeared for GATE 2023 can download the Answer Keys from the website using the steps given below.
1. Click here to go to official website: gate.iitk.ac.in.
2. Click on the link "GATE 2023 Answer Keys are available".
3. Select Stream and Click on the desired link.
4. Question Paper and Answer Keys will be displayed in PDF.
5. Download and take a printout.
Candidates should note that after publishing the answer keys today, IIT Kanpur will assess the objections raised by candidates and release the Final Answer Keys before declaring GATE 2023 Result on March 16.
IIT Kanpur will declare GATE 2023 result on March 16. But the score card of the candidates will be available for download on March 21, 2023.
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national examination conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee on behalf of National Coordination Board (NCB) - GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.
GATE is a Computer Based Test (CBT). It is conducted for 29 papers including in subjects Aerpospace Engineering, Architecture and Planning, Physics, Chemistry, Statistics, Textile Engineering and Fibre Science, Environmental Science and Engineering, Engineering Sciences, Ecology and Evolution, Humanities and Social Sciences, Geomatics Engineering and Life Sciences.
