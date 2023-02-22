Aam Aadmi Party's Shelly Oberoi elected new Mayor of Delhi

[Shelly Oberoi waiting to cast her vote in the MCD Mayoral elections held today.]
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party's Shelly Oberoi elected as the new Mayor of Delhi elections of which was held today i.e. Wednesday February 22, 2023 amid tight security.
Voting to elect new Mayor and Deputy Mayor was held amid tight security Wednesday.
Voting for the mayoral election in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has concluded. The voting, which started around 11.30 am, went on for more than 2 hours.
A total of 10 nominated MPs, 14 nominated MLAs and 241 elected councilors out of 250 voted in the election of Delhi. Nine members of Congress abstained from voting.
Shelly Oberoi defeated BJP's Rekha Gupta and became new Mayor of Delhi.
Of the total 266 total votes cast for the MCD Mayoral elections, the AAP candidate bagged 150 votes while the BJP nominee, Rekha Gupta, could get only 116 votes.
The BJP had hoped cross voting. But all its hopes shattered as Shelly Oberoi easily won the election held after three abortive attempts.
AAP has fielded Aaley Mohammed for the Deputy Mayor post.
The voting, which started around 11.30 am Wednesday, went on for more than 2 hours. BJP MP from New Delhi Constituency Meenakshi Lekhi was the first one to cast her vote. She was followed by other MPs like Sanjay Singh, Hansraj Hans, and Ramesh Bidhuri.
After the counting process was over, the AAP members were seen celebrating the win by raising slogans.
Congratulating Oberoi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a tweet, "Gunde har gaye, janata jeet gayi (Goons lost, people won). Many congratulations to all the workers on becoming the Mayor of Aam Aadmi Party in Municipal Corporation of Delhi and once again wholehearted gratitude to the people of Delhi ''.
