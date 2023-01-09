TN Governor, accused of working against Assembly Traditions, walks out

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi Monday walked out of the assembly after Chief Minister MK Stalin moved a resolution asking the Speaker to take on record only the speech prepared by the state government, and remove the portions the Governor added to or skipped from the customary address.
MK Stalin, in the resolution, said the Governor's action was "against Assembly traditions".
The resolution also sought to relax Rule 17 of the state assembly and not include the speech delivered by the Governor in the Legislative Assembly was unanimously adopted by the House.
Earlier in the day, the Governor had skipped parts of the address prepared by the state government which had references to secularism, describing Tamil Nadu as a haven of peace, and mention of leaders like Periyar, BR Ambedkar, K Kamaraj, CN Annadurai, and Karunanidhi, after which the Chief Minister moved the resolution.
The Governor also did not read the reference to the 'Dravidian model' that the ruling DMK promotes.
The moment Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi walked out during CM @mkstalin’s speech, visibly to the CM’s surprise. Unprecedented scenes in the assembly. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/vXNC6yKw8e— Akshita Nandagopal (@Akshita_N) January 9, 2023
The allies of the DMK, including Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), MDMK, and CPI-M, shouted slogans - "Quit Tamil Nadu" and "don't impose BJP, RSS ideology" against the Governor during his address and his mention of Tamil Nadu as Tamizhagam.
The MLAs also said that the Governor was responsible for the suicide deaths of people due to losses in online gambling as he had not given assent to the bill passed by the Assembly against online gaming.
The PMK members also shouted slogans and raised banners demanding the Governor to give assent to the bills against online gambling.
The walkout of the Governor led to him not being present during the National Anthem in the House. The House was adjourned for the day after these incidents.
Meanwhile, Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram also called for the removal of the Governor, calling his position "untenable".
"Recall the @rajbhavan_tn Governor immediately @rashtrapatibhvn His position in Tamil Nadu is untenable," he tweeted.
