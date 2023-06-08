Watch: Father objects to ragging in Guwahati school, thrashed by seniors

logo

 

Thursday June 8, 2023 3:25 PM, IANS

Guwahati: Senior students at the Gurukul Grammar School in Guwahati brutally trashed a student's father for objecting to his child being ragged by his classmates.

On social media, a video of the incident has gone viral.

Outraged by the incident, many have demanded appropriate punishment for the accused pupils.

According to sources, a student in Class XI of the school was teased by his older classmates.

Later, when the student's father protested the ragging, the bunch of students beat the boy till he was severely hurt.

The boy's father was injured and is receiving care at a city hospital.

The school administration hasn't issued an official statement regarding the incident.

Prasanta Bhuiyan, the IGP law and order of Assam police told IANS: "We have not received any official information about the incident until now."

 

