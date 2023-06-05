NIRF Ranking 2023: AMU improves its rank, Jamia Millia retains 3rd spot

NIRF Ranking 2023: The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), which was at 11th spot in 2022, has improved its rank securing the 9th position whereas Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has retained the 3rd best rank in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023 released Monday.
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has been again adjudged as the best university in the country in the NIRF 2023 national ranking while Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has become the second best university in India.
JNU was at the 2nd spot in 2022 too. Kolkata's Jadavpur University too retained the 4th rank in NIRF 2023 Ranking.
Banaras Hindu University (BHU) secured the 5th rank, replacing Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeeth of Coimbatore which slipped to the 7th rank.
The Manipal Academy of Higher Education-Manipal secured the 6th rank, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) came 8th, AMU bagged the 9th position and University of Hyderabad secured the 10th rank in the list of Top 10 universities in India.
Delhi University's (DU) five colleges have figured among top 10 colleges in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023, which was released on Monday.
Union Minister of State for Education, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, released the NIRF India Rankings 2023 for colleges and other higher educational institutions.
According to NIRF, Miranda House is the number one college of Delhi University. Hindu College ranked second, Presidency College (Chennai) ranked third, PSGR Krishnamal Women's College (Coimbatore) is fourth, St. Xavier's College (Kolkata) at 5th spot, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College (DU) ranked sixth, Loyola College (Chennai) ranked seventh, Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandir (Howrah) is at the eighth position. Delhi University's Lady Shri Ram Women's College is at the ninth place while Kirori Mal College (DU) is at the 10th place.
Encouraged with the performance of its colleges, Delhi University will now also start B.Tech programme for the students from the upcoming academic session. Admission to three engineering courses will be done through JEE Mains. According to the university, the three courses are - B.Tech Computer Science & Engineering, B.Tech Electronics & Communication Engineering and B.Tech Electrical Engineering.
Jamia Hamdard based in New Delhi, which was the best in Pharmacy in NIRF 2022 Ranking, slipped one rank and ended at one rank behind National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad.
Birla Institute of Technology & Science (Pilani) secured the 3rd rank, JSS College of Pharmacy got 4th rank, and Institute of Chemical Technology got the 5th rank in Pharmacy.
Meanwhile, in 2023 university ranking, Savitribai Phule Pune University ranked 19th, Symbiosis International ranked 32, Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth ranked 46th, Mumbai University ranked 56 whereas Bharati Vidyapeeth ranked 91.
