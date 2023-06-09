No ban on Hijab, Abaya: Kashmir school principal after students’ protest

[Hijab and Abaya wearing girls outside Srinagar's Vishwa Bharati Higher Secondary School in a file photo.]
Srinagar: The Principal of the Vishwa Bharati Higher Secondary School in Srinagar has apologised after some students protested against the school management for directing them against wearing 'Abaya' (Long Robe) or Hijab (head scarf).
The Principal also said there is no ban on Hijab or Abaya.
The principal's apology and "no ban on Hijab and Abaya" announcement came after a strong protest by the students.
"Today's conversation with the students and the parents has been misrepresented. In any case, if it has hurt the sentiments of the students or the parents, I unconditionally apologise for the same," the principal said in a statement Thursday.
Wearing a Hijab should be a personal choice, and there should be no interference in matters of religious attire. The school administration In Kashmir’s Srinagar demanding the removal of Hijabs is unacceptable.#KashmirHijabBan#SecularIndia pic.twitter.com/G8uWqahTO6— Rumaisa Sultan (@DocRumaisa) June 8, 2023
Wearing a Hijab should be a personal choice, and there should be no interference in matters of religious attire. The school administration In Kashmir’s Srinagar demanding the removal of Hijabs is unacceptable.#KashmirHijabBan#SecularIndia pic.twitter.com/G8uWqahTO6
The statement added that it is clarified that no ban has been imposed by the school Principal or the Management on wearing Abaya.
"It is for the information of all students that they can wear the Abaya and no such restrictions have been imposed in the classrooms", the principal said.
"It is for the information of all students that they can wear the Abaya and no such restrictions have been imposed in the classrooms", the principal said.
Earlier, several students had held a protest against the school management on Thursday for allegedly not allowing them to enter the premises wearing Abaya.
''Why should we take off the abaya? I don't love this school more than my Allah that I will take off this abaya", a girl student said.
''Why should we take off the abaya? I don't love this school more than my Allah that I will take off this abaya", a girl student said.
Hijab and Abaya are the over-dresses Muslim girls wear to protect their modesty.
"I will never take my abaya off. There are so many boys in the college and there is so much immorality going on which is invisible to their eyes (and even then) the principal is asking us to take off the abaya", she added.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.