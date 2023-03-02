Meghalaya Assembly 2023 Election Result: Vote Count Today

Meghalaya State Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting of votes cast in the recently-held Assembly elections in Meghalaya will take place today i.e. Thursday March 02, 2023 under three-tier security measures involving the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), poll officials said.
The poll officials said that prohibitory orders under 144 Cr Pc have been promulgated in and around all the locations of the counting centers as a precautionary measure.
Counting of votes in Meghalaya will begin at 08:00 am in the morning with Postal Ballots. Votes registered in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be counted after postal ballots.
The final election result of all 60 seats of the Meghalaya Assembly - candidate wise as well as constituency wise, were expected to be declared by today afternoon. However, party wise and candidate wise trends will start coming by 09:00 am today.
Assembly elections were held on February 27 in Meghalaya, where 85.17 per cent of the 21.75 lakh voters exercised their franchise.
Voter turnout was 87.97 per cent and 86.65 per cent in 2013 and 2018 Assembly elections, respectively.
Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) F.R. Kharkongor told IANS that vote counting will take place at 13 centres in all 12 district headquarters and one sub-divisional headquarter in Sohra.
The polling could not be held in Sohiong Assembly Constituency in East Khasi Hills district following the death of United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate H. Donkupar Roy Lyngdoh, who died on February 20 due to illness.
In all, 13 political parties, including four having national status -- BJP, Congress, National People's Party (NPP) and Trinamool Congress -- are contesting the election.
The BJP and the Congress have put up 60 candidates each, while main opposition Trinamool Congress nominated 56 candidates, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma-led NPP fielded 57 candidates, United Democratic Party (UDP) 46, Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) 11, People's Democratic Front nine, Gana Suraksha Party one, Garo National Council two, Janata Dal (United) three, Republican Party of India two, Republican Party of India (Athawale) six, Voice of the People Party 18.
In all, 44 independent candidates are also contesting the elections. The HSPDP is contesting mainly in assembly seats of Ri-Bhoi, East Khasi Hills and West Khasi Hill districts.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma is seeking re-election from South Tura seat. BJP has fielded Bernad M Marak against the NPP chief. Former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma (2010-2018) is contesting from two assembly seats -- Songsak and Tikrikilla - both in Garo hills while state Congress President and Lok Sabha Member from Shillong parliamentary seat Vincent H Pala is contesting from Sutnga Saipung in East Jaintia Hills.
BJP's two sitting MLAs Alexander Laloo Hek and Sanbor Shullai are contesting from Pynthorumkhrah and South Shillong seats respectively while state party President Ernest Mawrie is contesting from West Shillong seat.
Prominent other candidates in the fray include Deputy Chief Minister and NPP leader Prestone Tynsong (Pynursla), Assembly Speaker and UDP President Metbah Lyngdoh (Mairang), Home Minister and UDP leader Lahkmen Rymbui (Amlarem), former Assembly Speaker and NPP leader Abu Taher Mondal (Phulbari).
Meghalaya threw up a hung Assembly in 2018 with the ruling Congress emerging as the single largest party, winning 21 seats out the 59 that went to polls in the last assembly elections.
The National People's Party (NPP) was at the second position with 19 seats, according the results, UDP and allies won 08 seats and other won 09 seats. The BJP, which contested 47 seats, could win only 02 seats in Meghalaya.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.