Nagaland Assembly 2023 Election Result: Vote Count Today

Nagaland Assembly Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting of votes cast in the recently-held Assembly elections in Nagaland will take place today i.e. Thursday March 02, 2023 under three-tier security measures involving the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), poll officials said.
The poll officials said that prohibitory orders under 144 Cr Pc have been promulgated in and around all the locations of the counting centers as a precautionary measure.
Counting of votes in Nagaland will begin at 08:00 am in the morning with Postal Ballots. Votes registered in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be counted after postal ballots.
The final election result of all 60 seats of the Nagaland Assembly - candidate wise as well as constituency wise, were expected to be declared by today afternoon. However, party wise and candidate wise trends will start coming by 09:00 am today.
Assembly elections were held on February 27 in Nagaland, where 85.90 per cent of the 13.16 lakh voters exercised their franchise.
Voter turnout was 91.62 per cent and 85.62 per cent in 2013 and 2018 Assembly elections, respectively.
Nagaland election officials said that the votes will be counted in 59 centers across the 16 district headquarters.
In Nagaland, ruling Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kazheto Kinimi was re-elected unopposed from the Akuluto Assembly constituency after his only opponent and Congress nominee Khekashe Sumi withdrew his candidature.
In all, 12 political parties comprising national and state parties are in the fray.
The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is contesting the election on 40 seats while its partner the BJP has fielded candidates on 20 seats.
The Congress has given tickets to 23 candidates, while the Naga People's Front is contesting 22 seats.
Other parties, including the RJD, Ram Vilas Paswan faction of the LJP, National People's Party headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, and the NCP are also in the fray.
There are 19 independent candidates in the fray as well.
Chief Minister and senior NDPP leader Neiphiu Rio (Northern Angami-II), Deputy Chief Minister and BJP legislature party leader Yanthungo Patton (Tyui), former Chief Minister Taditui Rangkau Zeliang (Peren) Nagaland unit BJP president Temjen Imna Along (Alongtaki), Nagaland Congress president Kewekhape Therie (Dimapur) are seeking re-elections.
Non settlement of decades old Naga political imbroglio, demand for a separate state --'Frontier Nagaland' - unemployment, illegal drug peddling and menace, besides various anti-incumbency factors are the main issues in the elections.
The 2018 Assembly election in Nagaland had ended in photo finish between the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDDP) and its ally Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and the ruling NPF and its alliance partner NPP.
NDDP had won 17 seats and BJP won 12 seats in 2018. Similarly, the ruling Naga People's Front (NPF) won 27 seats whereas its ally NPP had won 02 seats. The tally of NDDP+BJP and NPF+NPP is 29 in the 2018 Nagaland state elections.
