Pune Assembly Bypolls 2023 Results: BJP leads in Chinchwad, Cong ahead in Kasba

Pune By Election Live Results: BJP's Ashwini Jagtap is leading with 11,105 votes in Chinchwad where counting of votes for the Feb 2023 by election is underway.
Vitha Nana Kate of MVA is close behind with 9,992 votes whereas and Rahul Kalate, Sena rebel who is contesting as Independent, has so far secured 3,535 votes in the third round result of which was announcedat 10:00 am.
In Kasba Assembly seat, 4th round of counting has been completed, and as per the results, Ravindra Dhangekar of Congress has secured 14,891 votes, while Hemant Rasane of BJP has secured 14,382 votes.
09:45 am: The counting of votes of the February 26 by-elections held in Kasbapeth and Chinchwad Assembly constituencies in Pune started at 8 a.m. here on Thursday, officials said.
In Kasbapeth, the process began first with the postal ballots counting and later the EVMs voting at the FCI Godown in Koregaon Park, with 20 rounds of counting.
In Chinchwad, the postal ballots are being counted first, followed by the EVMs at the SAG Kamgar Bhavan in Thergaon, with 37 rounds of counting.
The two bitterly contested by-polls were necessitated on account of the death of the sitting BJP MLAs -- Mukta J. Tilak (Kasbapet) and Laxman J. Jagtap (Chinchwad), in December 2022-January 2023.
The BJP had fielded veteran leader Hemant N. Rasane in Kasba Peth and Jagtap's widow Ashwini L. Jagtap in Chinchwad, both making a determined bid to capture the seats after the party's efforts failed with the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to have unopposed elections.
The combined MVA candidates who fought against the BJP nominees are -- Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar (Kasbapeth), and the Nationalist Congress Party's Vithal 'Nana' Kate, and a Shiv Sena (UBT) rebel standing as an independent Rahul Kalate (Chinchwad).
The early trends for both seats are likely to be available around noon, and the final results shall be declared by today evening.
