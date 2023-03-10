With China mediating, Saudi Arabia, Iran agree to restore ties

Beijing: In a significant development, Saudi Arabia and Iran have agreed to restore diplomatic ties.
The development came in the wake of China brokered peace talks.
The two sides have also agreed to re-open their diplomatic mission in the respective countries within two months.
The announcement came after the delegations from the two countries held talks during the period 6-10 March 2023 in Beijing.
The delegation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was headed by Dr. Musaad bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers, and National Security Advisor.
On the other hand the Iranian delegation was headed by Admiral Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Saudi Press Agency said.
"The three countries announce that an agreement has been reached between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran, that includes an agreement to resume diplomatic relations between them and re-open their embassies and missions within a period not exceeding two month", a trilateral joint statement issued by China, Saudi Arabia and Iran said.
"The agreement includes their affirmation of the respect for the sovereignty of states and the non-interference in internal affairs of states", the joint statement said.
"They also agreed that the ministers of foreign affairs of both countries shall meet to implement this, arrange for the return of their ambassadors, and discuss means of enhancing bilateral relations. They also agreed to implement the Security Cooperation Agreement between them", it said.
"The three countries expressed their keenness to exert all efforts towards enhancing regional and international peace and security", the statement said.
Saudi Arabia severed ties with Iran after two of its diplomatic posts were attacked in Tehran and Mashhad in 2016.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.