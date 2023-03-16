GATE 2023 Result - Direct Link to Check

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) Result Live Update: IIT Kanpur has published GATE 2023 result on its official website.
Follow the steps given below to check your GATE result.
05:00 pm: IIT Kanpur is scheduled to declare GATE 2023 today at 04:00 pm. It however said result is delayed due to heavey traffic.
04:15 pm: The Indian Instititue of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is set to release on the official website (gate.iitk.ac.in) the result of GATE 2023 along with the list of toppers, their rank, score and cut off marks.
According to IIT Kanpur, GATE 2023 result and toppers list will be published by today evening.
IIT Kanpur will declare GATE 2023 result today on March 16. But the score card of the candidates will be available for download on March 21, 2023.
"GATE 2023 Result will be available on 16th March 2023 after 4:00 pm in candidate application portal", IIT Kanpur said.
Along with the result, IIT Kanpur will also publish today, GATE Final Answer Keys and Candidate Response.
"Candidates can access the answer keys by logging into their account. Candidate Responses is accessible through login", IIT Kanpur said.
1. Click here to go to official website: gate.iitk.ac.in.
2. Click on the link "GATE 2023 result announced Click Here".
3. Select Stream and Click on the desired link.
4. Log-in using Enrollment ID / Email Address and Password.
5. Download and take a printout.
GATE 2023 was held for 29 papers, including two newly added papers, on 4th, 5th, 11th and 12th February 2023.
IIT K had released on February 21, 2023 the Answer Keys of the important annual entrance exam conducted for admission if various Engineering courses.
