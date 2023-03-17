Modi Govt to shift Office of Textile Commissioner from Mumbai to New Delhi

[Ms Roop Rashi (IAS) in a meeting at Office of the Textile Commissioner in Mumbai (File photo)]
Mumbai: In yet another decision that could spark anger in Maharashtra, the Narendra Modi government has decided to shift Office of the Textile Commissioner (TxC) from its present location Mumbai to New Delhi.
The Office of the Textile Commissioner was established in 1943 during the Second World War period for arranging the supply of cloth to the defence forces as well as civilian population.
Mumbai was chosen as the headquarters because of the city’s strategic location, and close proximity with various textile hubs and clusters mainly in Maharashtra and Gujarat.
Since 1943 when it was established, Office of the Textile Commissioner is operating from its Mumbai Office in Marine Lines near Churchgate Railway Station.
There were attempts to shift the Textile Commissioner Office from Mumbai to New Delhi in the past too. However, the decision was withdrawn after strong opposition from stakeholders.
Ummid.com through its sources however has learnt that the Central Government this time has taken a firm decision to shift the Textile Commissioner Office from Mumbai to New Delhi.
The move, according to the Ministry of Textiles, is part of the government’s plan to “restructure Office of the Textile Commissioner and Textile Committee”.
“This restructuring exercise would, inter alia, involve shifting of Textile Commissioner and few key officials to Ministry of Textiles (MoT) to strengthen the technical arm of the Ministry, deployment/deputation of officers/staff from head office and field office to TC head office and field offices, co-location of offices”, a letter written by Ministry of Textiles said.
The letter dated March 14, 2023, a copy of which has been accessed by ummid.com, is addressed to Ms Roop Rashi, the current Textile Commissioner and is signed by Ms Jayashree Sivakumar, Under Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Govt. of India.
“The Textile Commissioner will move to New Delhi along with a few key personnel – one Joint Textile Commissioner, Two Deputy Secretary level (Director of Office of TxC) and two Dy. Directors (undersecretary) level officers.
“Personal staff and office space etc for Textile Commissioner will be provided by Ministry of Textiles. Textile Commissioner would be seated in the Ministry and other officials in the Regional Office of the Office of Textile Commissioner at Noida”, the letter said.
“The shifting will be effected after March 31, 2023 and latest by April 5, 2023”, the letter said.
This writer tried to contact Textile Commissioner Roop Rashi on her direct number to know her version about the latest development. She however declined to respond despite a number of calls.
[Minister of Textiles Piyush Goyal and Minister of State (MoS) Textiles Darshana Jardosh in a meeting at Office of the Textile Commissioner in Mumbai (File photo)]
Some words used in the above letter also indicate that the Narendra Modi government not only plans to shift the Office of Textile Commissioner from Mumbai to New Delhi but it also intends to merge it with the Ministry of Textiles.
The decision to shift Textile Commissioner Office from Mumbai to New Delhi comes close on the heels of the government’s decision to divert mega industrial projects from Maharashtra to Gujarat in October/November 2022.
Commenting on the issue, the Congress, NCP and Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena had accused the Narendra Modi government of working against the interest of Maharashtra and its people.
The three parties had also accused the Modi government of being envy of the stature of Mumbai – the industrial and corporate capital of India, and working against the City and the state in a planned and systematic manner.
