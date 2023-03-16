TN, Kerala CMs lead Indians marking International Day to Combat Islamophobia

New Delhi/Chennai/ Thiruvananthapuram/Mumbai: People across the world observed March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia as per the historic resolution passed by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) last year.
Accordingly, Indians too marked the day by organising various events in different parts of the country, though enthusiasm as witnessed in other parts of the world was missing in the country.
However, two towering figures who lent their support to mark International Day to Combat Islamophobia are Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
In a strongly worded message posted on his official Twitter account, TN Chief Minister Stalin called persecution of minorities a blot on the mankind and vowed to fight it as per the guarantees given in the constitution of India.
“History is replete with odious acts of discrimination & persecution of minorities that remain a blot on humankind (sic)”, Stalin wrote on Twitter.
“On International Day to Combat #Islamophobia, let's resolve to fight the systemic oppression of minorities& protect their rights in line with constitutional values”, he wrote.
Observing International Day to Combat Islamophobia on Wednesday March 15, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called the UN resolution “a solid call to action”.
“The UN's International Day to Combat #Islamophobia is a solid call to action, reminding us of the disturbing rise of intolerance against Muslims and hate crimes worldwide (sic)”, Kerala CM wrote on his official Twitter handle.
“We must unite and ignite a flame of compassion and empathy to illuminate the darkness of hatred and bigotry”, he added.
In its message released on March 15, Jamiat Ulama i Hind, one of the largest organisations of Muslims in India, said:
"On International Day to Combat #Islamophobia, let's reaffirm our commitment to promotion of respect for human rights, religious diversity and to fight the forces of violence, bigotry & division (sic)", the Jamiat wrote on Twitter.
"No place for Islamophobia in #VasudevaKutambakam. #SayNoToIslamophobia", the Jamiat said.
The first International Day to Combat Islamophobia was observed by the OIC – Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on March 15, 2021. The United Nations later recognised the day in a resolution passed last year, and accordingly marked the day on Friday.
The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) decided to mark International Day to Combat Islamophobia on March 15 that coincided with the day when two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand were attacked by a terrorist. The terrorist had shot dead as many as 51 Muslim worshippers.
