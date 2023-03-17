logo

 

Friday March 17, 2023 3:04 PM, IANS

Sri Rama Sena leader Siddalinga Swamy held guilty in hate speech case

Yadgir (Karnataka): Karnataka local court on Friday held Sri Rama Sena state President Siddalinga Swamy, pontiff of Karuneshwara Mutt in Andola, guilty of hate speech.

 

Hate Speech against Muslims

The Karnataka Police had lodged an FIR against the Swami in connection with delivering a hate speech against Muslims in 2015.

The judge, Ravindra Honole of the Civil Court of Yadgir, ruled that Siddalinga Swami is guilty.

The court has directed the officers to submit the background and history of Siddalinga Swami.

Quantum of punishment later

The quantum of punishment would be decided based on the report.

On January 2, 2015, Siddalinga Swami delivered the speech at a public function organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) at the Government Junior College Grounds in Yadgir.



The Yadgir police registered a case under IPC Sections 153 (A) and 295 and submitted the charge sheet against him for promoting enmity between the different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence.

The controversial Swami is also accused of deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings.


