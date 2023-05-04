MHT CET 2023 Admit Card - Direct Link to Download

MHT CET 2023 Admit Card Date: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) is set to release on its official website cetcell.mahacet.org any moment the Hall Ticket, also called as Admit Card, of the candidates who have registered for MHT CET 2023 (MHT CET May 2023) Examination any moment.
MHT CET is conducted in two groups. While MHT CET (PCM) is conducted for students aspiring to take admission in Engineering, MHT CET (PCB) is conducted for candidates who wish to take admission in Medical, Pharmacy and other related exam.
The annual Entrance Exam is conducted by Maharashtra CET Cell.
According to MHT CET 2023 notification released earlier, MHT CET PCM this year will be held from May 09 to 13, 2023 whereas MHT CET PCB will be held from May 15 to 20, 2023.
Though the CET Cell has not confirmed any exact date and time to release the MHT CET admit card, it should be released any moment.
The CET Cell releases MHT CET Admit Card of PCM group first and then after few days it releases the Admit Card of candidates who have registered for MHT CET PCB group.
Since the MHT CET 2023 (PCM) is set to start from May 09, candidates can expect the Maharashtra Engineering CET admit card any moment - most probable either today or tomorrow.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org.
2. Click on 'View Admit Card' link in front of MHT-CET PCM under the download admit card section of home page.
3. Enter application number and date of birth.
4. Click on the box marked as "I'm not a robot' and log-in to download your admit card.
5. Your Hall Ticket and MHT CET 2023 Admit Card should appear on screen. Download and take a printout.
Candidates registered for the MHT CET should check their name, photograph and other details correctly printed on the hall ticket. They should also check entrance exam date, time, shift, name and address of exam center clearly mentioned in the admit card.
Candidates should note that MHT-CET 2023 will consist of 3 question paper of Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) and each paper will be of 100 marks
The MHT CET PCM and PCB both will be held in two shifts.
"Morning shift will be from 09:00 am to 12:00 pm and afternoon shift will be from 02.00 pm to 05.00 pm", the CET Cell said.
"The candidate will have choice of appearing any one or both examination", it added.
The MHT CET Exam Centre will be mentioned on admit card and hall ticket that will be released in a day or two.
