DRDO Scientist PM Kurulkar caught working as spy for Pakistan, arrested

Pune: Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Thursday arrested a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Scientist from Pune on charges of espionage and providing sensitive information to Pakistan's secret services.
The arrested Scientist has been identified as Pradeep M Kurulkar, Director, Research & Development Establishment (Engrs.), [R&DE(E)], a premier Systems Engineering Laboratory of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), located on Alandi Road in Vishrantwadi.
According to officials, there was complaint from the DRDO following which surveillance was mounted and he was arrested. Kurulkar is suspected to have been honey-trapped.
Kurulkar was on Thursday produced before a court which remanded him to police custody till May 9, 2023.
Kurulkar, who was born in 1963, started working for the DRDO in 1988 after completing graduation in Electrical Engineering from COEP Pune in 1985 with distinction and first-class standing.
Kurulkar went on to complete his advanced Power Electronics coursework at IIT Kanpur with a focus on Drives and applications. Design and development of missile launchers, military engineering gear, cutting-edge robotics, and mobile unmanned systems for military applications are his areas of expertise.
According to sources, Kurulkar appeared to have been lured by female photographs on social media sites and afterwards made contact with Pakistani intelligence agents in the last year.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.