Karnataka CET 2023 Admit Card - Direct Link to Download

Karnataka CET 2023: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released on its official website kea.kar.nic.in the Admit Card, also known as Hall Ticket, of the candidates who have registered for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2023 also known as UGCET 2023) to be held later this month.
According to the KCET 2023 Schedule released earlier, KCET Admit Card (Hall ticket or Admission Tickets) will be available for download on the KEA KCET website kea.kar.nic.in from 11:00 am today i,e. May 05, 2023.
1. Click here to go to official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. Click on "UGCET 2023 - Admission Ticket Common Entrance Test".
3. Enter Application Number and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to download your KCET 2023 Admit Card.
Candidates appearing for KCET 2023 should check their admit card and hall ticket for any error in name, address, photo and other important details.
According to the KCET Notification released earlier on the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) website, the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2023) will be held as per the following schedule:
• Saturday May 20, 2023: Test for Biology from 10.30 am to 11:50 am, and Mathematics from 2.30 pm to 03:50 pm. Duration of both the papers will be of 1 hour 20 minute. Both the papers are of 60 marks each
• Sunday May 21, 2023: Test for Physics from 10.30 am to 11:50 am, and Chemistry from 2.30 pm to 03:50 pm. Duration of both the papers will be of 1 hour 20 minutes. Both the papers are of 60 marks each
• Monday May 22, 2023: The Kannada language test for Horanadu and Gadinadu students will be held from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. The paper will be of 50 marks.
The candidates who wish to seek admission to Medical or Dental or Ayurveda or Unani or Homoeopathy courses must compulsorily qualify in UGNEET 2023 (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) & subject to fulfilling the eligibility clauses of rule 5 of CET-2006 rules / Government relevant orders.
For admission to Architecture course candidate should compulsorily qualify in NATA -2023 conducted by the Council of Architecture.
The question papers of the Common Entrance Test (KCET 2023) will be based on the First and Second PUC syllabus prescribed by the Department of Pre-University Education of Karnataka State.
