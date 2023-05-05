Lunar Eclipse May 05, 2023 - Time and List of Cities, Countries to Watch

Lunar Eclipse 2023: A Penumbral Lunar Eclipse will be witnessed today on Friday May 5, 2023, and it will be visible in most part of the world including India.
The Eclipse today will begin at 08:44 pm (India Standard Time), will be at its peak at 10:52 pm (IST), and end at around 01:00 am Saturday (IST).
A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon are imperfectly aligned. When this happens, the Earth blocks some of the Sun's light from directly reaching the Moon's surface and covers all or part of the Moon with the outer part of its shadow.
The eclipse today will be visible with the naked eye provided the sky is clear as a good number of Indian cities are currently reporting unseasoned rains, and the atmosphere most of the time is cloudy.
The lunar eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan or Chand Grahan, will start and end in the Indian cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bhopal, Kolkata, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Patna around the same time i.e. 08:44 pm (IST) and end at 01:01 am Saturday.
Those living in other parts of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Pakistan and other parts of Asia, Australia, Russia, Central and Eastern Africa, Antarctica and parts of Europe will also be able to gaze upon the rare event.
The eclipse will also be visible from Eastern Indonesia and Southern New Zealand. However, for these regions, the eclipse occurs after local midnight, so the calendar date will read Saturday (May 6).
For parts of Japan and New Zealand, the moon will set while still immersed in the penumbral shadow. For the rest of the world, this event will happen during the daylight hours with the moon below the horizon, hence the eclipse will not be visible.
The solar and lunar eclipses as per the Islamic belief are signs of Allah, the Almighty. The Prophet has rejected any myth associated with eclipses.
He however has advised Muslims to pray when they see lunar or solar eclipse. The special prayer when Lunar Eclipse occurs is called as Salat al Kusoof.
