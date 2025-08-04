Action against SHO Shabana Azmi opens floodgates

Action against Station House Officer (SHO) Shabana Azmi in Purnea, Bihar for letting her relatives sit on her chair has opened the floodgates

Purnea (Bihar): Action against Station House Officer (SHO) Shabana Azmi in Purnea, Bihar for letting her relatives sit on her chair has opened the floodgates.

Internet users are digging into different social media platforms and sharing images of Hindu saints and priests sitting in chair at different Police Stations.

Why outrage?

It all started on July 27, 2025 when the relatives of Shabana Azmi visited to congratulate her for her new posting at Phanishwar Nath Renu Thana Observation Post or Thana Out Post (TOP), in Purnia district of Bihar.

The sanction for the Phanishwar Nath Renu TOP, in the name of renowned Hindi writer, was recently sanctioned by the state police department keeping in mind the law and order of the area. The TOP was inaugurated by former Purnea SP Kartikeya K Sharma.

Seeing her relatives at the police station, Shabana Azmi, apparently out of respect, asked her grandfather and father to briefly sit in her chair. Some photos of the moment was shared online with the caption, "If you want to see your parents happy and proud, don’t keep your dreams limited to you..."

A decorated officer

Shabana Aazmi is a decorated officer and has been recently awarded by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. She is also very popular on Instagram, Facebook and other social media platforms. The Facebook account in her name has over 16,000 followers and on Instagram the account “Shabana Aazmi People’s Cop” has more than 212,000 followers.

When the photos of Shbana’s father and grandfather sitting on her chair were shared online, a huge outcry was made by right wing trolls.

Seemingly under pressure following the outrage by the right wing trolls, Bihar DIG, Pramod Kumar Mandal, ordered investigation and also removed Shabana Azmi from a probe team, according to local newspapers.

It is accused that Shabana Aazmi has violated the Police Manual by letting her relatives sit in her chair.

These images...

Internet users are now sharing the images showing BJP leaders and Hindu priests sitting in different police stations and asking whether this too amount to violation of the Police Manual Act.

In one image shared on social media platform X, BJP MLA from Rajasthan, Balmukund Acharya, is seen sitting in a police station on the offical chair. “Here he seems to be taking class of police officials. Isn’t it violation of the Police Manual?” a social media user asked.

In other images, Hindu priests – one in white and the other in saffron clothe, are seen sitting in two different police stations on official chair.

