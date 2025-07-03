Sayyid Mohammad Wali Rahmani: A Genius Scholar and Fearless Leader

The name of Maulana Sayyid Mohammad Wali Rahmani (Rahimahullah) will always shine like a radiant star in the intellectual, religious and social history of India

Thursday July 3, 2025 2:23 PM , Khursheed Alam Dawood Qasmi

A Genius Scholar

He was a genius scholar.

He was a man of extraordinary intellect whose talents were recognized across various fields.

In terms of knowledge and thought, Maulana Rahmani was counted among those distinguished figures of India who not only made their mark within religious circles; but also carved out a prominent identity at the national level.

Maulana Wali Rahmani was a gifted scholar, a magnetic orator, an accomplished writer, a strategic planner and a visionary intellectual attuned to the needs of the modern age.

Whether in academic and religious gatherings, spiritual assemblies, or on social and political platforms, Maulana Rahmani's presence always had an attention. His speeches were so compelling that audiences listened in rapt silence, and his writings inspired deep reflection.

Whenever a new educational or reformative plan was under discussion in the Madrasa circle or an important bill was tabled in the Indian Parliament, Maulana Rahmani would study it in depth, reflect on its implications and then express his views with logic, insight and clarity.

Birth and Family Background

Maulana Sayyid Mohammad Wali Rahmani (Rah) belonged to a distinguished family of scholars, reformers and religious thinkers of the Indian subcontinent. He was born on 5th June 1943 in Munger (Bihar), in the very family.

Mohammad Wali Rahmani's father, Maulana Sayyid Mohammad Minnatullah Rahmani (Rah.), was among the most respected Islamic scholars of the subcontinent. He rendered invaluable services in religious leadership, social reform, legal jurisprudence and political guidance. He served as the fourth Amir of Imarate Shariah, Bihar, Odisha, and Jharkhand, and as the first General Secretary of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, the positions from which his contributions carry historical significance.

Mohammad Wali Rahmani's grandfather, Maulana Sayyid Mohammad Ali Mungeri (Rah.), was one of the founders of Nadwatul Ulama, Lucknow. Through his dedicated efforts, Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama emerged as a significant center for Islamic education and intellectual development. It is an institution that strove to harmonize Islamic sciences with the needs of the modern world. Growing up in such a prestigious family, Maulana Muhammad Wali Rahmani breathed an atmosphere of scholarship, piety, wisdom and leadership from his earliest years.

Education and Upbringing

Maulana Sayyid Mohammad Wali Rahmani (Rah.) received his early education and upbringing under the supervision of his esteemed father. He completed his primary schooling up to the fifth grade at a local school.

During that time, the Government of Bihar held a competitive examination for top-performing students of the fifth grade, in which Maulana Rahmani secured first position across the entire state. Following this achievement, he formally began his religious education at Jamia Rahmani, Munger.

After completing Hidayah (a book in Fiqh) at Jamia Rahmani, Munger, Maulana Rahmani (Rah.) was sent to Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama, Lucknow. There, he developed a deep understanding of Arabic literature and Islamic thought.

Immersed in the intellectually vibrant environment of Nadwah, he spent a year improving his literary and theological skills. Following his time in Lucknow, he moved on to Darul Uloom Deoband, where he benefited from its higher academic standards.

At Nadwah, he studied under the guidance of renowned scholars like Maulana Mohammad Owais Nagrami and Maulana Dr. Saeedur Rahman Azmi, while at Deoband, he was particularly influenced by Allamah Mohammad Ibrahim Balyawi.

He completed his graduation in Islamic theology from Darul Uloom Deoband in 1964. In 1967, he was appointed a teacher at Jamia Rahmani, where he taught various Islamic sciences and also undertook the responsibility of issuing Fatwas. This phase of his teaching career continued until 1977.

Maulana Rahmani (Rah.) was not only a master of traditional Islamic sciences, but also possessed a profound understanding of contemporary disciplines, politics, national affairs and international developments.

His approach to thought was broad, his analyses deep and his observations remarkably perceptive. It was this rare blend of religious scholarship and political insight that gave him a distinct position among contemporary scholars.

He also played an active and influential role in the politics of Bihar. From 1974 to 1996, he served as a Member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, and was elected Deputy Chairman of the Assembly twice.

Custodianship of Khanqah Rahmani and Spiritual Leadership

Maulana Rahmani (Rah.) also played a deeply impactful role in the realm of spirituality and Sufism. After the passing of his esteemed father, he assumed the custodianship of Khanqah Rahmani in 1991. He fulfilled this sacred responsibility with utmost dedication and sincerity.

His Khanqah became a vibrant hub for remembrance of Allah, reflection and moral guidance. Seekers of the spiritual path would travel from far and wide across India to attend his gatherings and benefit from his teachings and counsel. The environment of the Khanqah was one of strict adherence to Islamic Shari‘ah, inner purification, moral training and spiritual refinement.

Maulana Rahmani transformed countless lives through his guidance, helping people turn away from heedlessness and materialism toward a life of remembrance and devotion to Allah. Hundreds pledged allegiance to him for self-reformation and spiritual discipline, and he granted spiritual succession or Khilaafah to many of them.

Revolutionary Project of Rahmani 30

Maulana Rahmani (Rah.) was a dynamic administrator and an exceptional strategist. One of the most remarkable chapters of his intellectual and organizational journey was the establishment of the Rahmani Foundation. Then he launched Rahmani 30 in 2008 under the Rahmani Programme of Excellence, this groundbreaking educational project stands as a living testament to his foresight and commitment to educational reform.

Rahmani 30 has profoundly transformed the lives of hundreds of Muslim youth empowering them not only with academic success; but also with confidence, dignity and a strong sense of leadership. Designed for bright but economically disadvantaged Muslim students, the programme has emerged as a beacon of hope across India.

The institution provides rigorous training for national-level competitive examinations such as NEET, JEE, IIT, NIT, CA, CS, and others. Its centers are spread across several Indian cities including Jahanabad, Patna, Hyderabad, Karnataka, Maharashtra etc

Talented students from across the country are selected for admission, and are offered comprehensive support such as residential facilities, education, meals and personal development training.

This pioneering initiative highlights Maulana Rahmani’s dual legacy, not only as a spiritual guide of a Khanqah, but also as a visionary leader of the Muslim community and a nation-builder who actively sought to shape a brighter future for the younger generation. In recognition of his extraordinary contributions to education, Columbia University conferred upon him an honourary Doctorate degree.

Leadership of Imarate Shariah

In 2005, Maulana Wali Rahmani (Rah.) was appointed as the Deputy Amir of Imarate Shariah, one of the most prominent religious and social organizations in India. Following the demise of Maulana Sayyid Nizamuddin (Rah.), he was elected as the Amir of Imarate Shariah, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand in November 2015.

Though his tenure as Amir was relatively short, he carried out his responsibilities with great dignity and purpose. During this brief period, he initiated several key measures to strengthen the organization. He worked toward consolidating the various departments operating under the umbrella of Imarate Shariah, ensuring they functioned more effectively.

To reinforce the organization’s structure, he oversaw the formation of local committees in each district appointing president, secretary, and active members to lead and mobilize community efforts. He also reinstated a number of preachers (Mubaligheen).

Demonstrating his hands-on leadership, he personally visited multiple districts across Bihar, staying for several days in each district to meet with community. In the field of education, he established the Imarat Public School.

Then the Ranchi Imarat International School was founded. Furthermore, steps were taken to improve the standards of other educational institutions operating under Imarate Shariah. Under his leadership, several such initiatives were launched.

Maulana Rahmani and All India Muslim Personal Law Board

A defining chapter of Maulana Rahmani’s (Rah.) leadership is closely associated with the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB). Following the demise of Maulana Sayyid Nizamuddin (Rah.), the board’s members unanimously elected Maulana Rahmani as the third General Secretary. This appointment was a clear recognition of his religious insight, organizational acumen, community awareness and unwavering dedication to the protection of Islamic law (Shari‘ah).

Maulana Rahmani treated this prestigious role not as a position of honour, but as a sacred trust and responsibility toward the Muslim community. He infused the Board with renewed energy and transformed it into a vibrant and authoritative platform for guiding Muslims on key legal and religious issues.

One of his most historic contributions was his fearless and strategic leadership during the national debate on the “ Triple Talaq ” issue. This challenge arose at a time when anti-Islamic propaganda was dominating the public discourse, and the government was attempting to interfere in Islamic personal laws through the proposed Triple Talaq Bill.

In this volatile environment, Maulana Rahmani emerged as a wise and courageous voice for the Muslim community. He not only upheld the Islamic and constitutional position in academic and legal forums, but also galvanized public awareness and mobilized grassroots activism including women’s participation .

Under his leadership, the Board launched a nationwide signature campaign, collecting signatures from millions of men and women, which were later submitted to the offices of the Law Commission and Law Ministry of India.

He also supervised mass protests across the country, calling Muslims to demonstrate peacefully and democratically against the bill. In Mumbai’s iconic Azad Maidan, the protest drew an enormous crowd. It was said the women from each house in the city had gone to participate in the protest. Although the Supreme Court’s final verdict did not favour the Muslim position, Maulana Rahmani’s leadership ensured that the issue was confronted with utmost seriousness, dignity and unity until the very end.

Oratory and Writing

Allah (SWT) bestowed Maulana Rahmani (Rah.) with a multitude of talents. He was not only a profound thinker; but also a powerful orator and an accomplished writer. When he spoke, his words were carefully arranged to touch the hearts deeply and leave a lasting impact.

His speeches reflected a rare blend of intellectual depth, eloquence and relevance to contemporary issues. They were never mere traditional sermons; rather, he presented the interpretation of religion in the context of the times. The modulation of his voice, the precise choice of words, and the logical flow of his topics captivated every listener, holding them spellbound.

[A sea of humanity thronged Muger residence of Maulana Wali Rahmani for his funeral]

Maulana Wali Rahmani’s (Rah.) writings were a true reflection of his profound thoughts and messages. His pen was a vehicle for thoughtful reflection and meaningful communication.

In 1967, he was appointed the Editor-in-Chief of Naqeeb, the official weekly publication of Imarate Shariah, and he served as its editor for many years. In 1984, he launched a daily newspaper named “Eesaar” from Patna. He advocated social and educational reforms, national leadership, political awareness, religious identity and key national issues with deep insight and clarity through his write-ups.

Whenever pressing national or community issues arose, he would produce important treatises in a booklet form to address them thoughtfully. Some of his notable works include: Bai‘at Ahde Nabavi Mein, Deeni Madaris Mein Sana’to Hirafat Ki Taleem, Aap Ki Manzil Yeh Hai, Shahanshahe Kaunain Ke Darbar Mein, Hazrat Sajjad: Mufakkire Islam, Kya 1857 Pehli Junge Azadi Thi?, Tasawwuf aur Hazrat Shah Waliullah, Ladkiyon Ka Qatle Aam, Mumbai High Court Ka Faisla: Adalati Riwayat Ke Pas Manzar Mein, Yaadon Ka Karwan, Muslim Personal Law Board aur Hindustani Qanoon, Aqalliyat Ki Taleem: Hukumate Hind Ko Chand Qanooni aur Amali Mashware, Subah Ek Zinda Haqeeqat Hai Yaqinan Hogi, Majmuae Rasaaile Rahmani, etc.

Conclusion

The life of Maulana Sayyid Wali Rahmani (Rah.) was a guiding light for all of us. His vision, leadership and determination demonstrate that despite difficulties, one must never lose courage; but seek solutions through knowledge and action.

In today’s world, where the Muslim Ummah faces diverse intellectual, social and moral challenges, the need for a brilliant personality like Maulana Rahmani is felt more than ever. However, by the will of Allah, he departed from this world on 3rd April 2021 in a hospital in Patna during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His funeral prayer was led by Maulana Muhammad Umrain Mahfooz Rahmani. He was laid to rest with full state honours in Munger. Approximately 300,000 people attended his funeral prayer.

May Allah Almighty accept his noble services and grant him the highest place in Jannatul Firdous! Aameen!

