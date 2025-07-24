Viral Video: Egyptian throws food in sea praying they reach Gaza

In a video clip which has gone viral, an Egyptian man is seen throwing bottles filled with food, praying they reach the Palestinians in Gaza under the Israeli blockade.

Thursday July 24, 2025 5:41 PM , Social Media Desk

Gaza is under the siege by the Israeli Occupation Forces (IDF) since 2016. The Zionist occupation regime, however, has enforced total and complete blockade of the Gaza Strip since March 18, 2025 .

"Israel Made Famine"

The United Nations and the rights bodies have accused the Israeli government of using starvation as a weapon. The UN has also said Gaza is facing “man made famine” because of the Israeli blockade.

Citing Gaza’s Government Media Office Al Jazeera reported that the enclave is “in dire need of no less than 500,000 bags of flour per week to avoid a comprehensive humanitarian collapse”.

Al Jazeera journalist Tareq Abu Azzoum, reporting from Deir el-Balah in Gaza, said that the situation for children in the enclave is nothing short of horrific.

"We see a dramatic surge of acute malnutrition among children, specifically below the age of five", he said.

The bodies look visibly very thin. Those children should be learning, growing; instead, they are lying weak in shelters, tents or hospitals.

"Parents say children go to sleep and wake up crying from hunger. Sometimes they lose consciousness because they have not been eating in days. These are heartbreaking testimonies that we continue to hear from the ground", he wrote.

“Forgive us our brothers…”

Amid this shocking and helpless situation, the Egyptian man is seen throwing bottles filled with food in the Mediterranean Sea through which Egypt amd Gaza share border.

Each time, he throws the bottle in the sea, the unnamed Egyptian prays that they reach Gaza. At the same time, he also seeks forgiveness - from Allah as well as the Palestinians, for failing to do enough.

“Forgive us our brothers. There’s nothing we can do”, he is heard saying in the viral video.

Watch Video

“Forgive us our brothers, there’s nothing we can do.”



- An Egyptian man throws bottles filled with food, hoping they would reach Gaza. pic.twitter.com/Z0RL6o9Ym1 — Warfare Analysis (@warfareanalysis) July 24, 2025

Israel losing allies

Meanwhile, more than 100 human rights and aid organizations have urged the Zionist regime in Israel to end the blockade of Gaza.

“It is time for governments to take decisive action: demand an immediate and permanent ceasefire; lift all bureaucratic and administrative restrictions; open all land crossings; ensure access to everyone in all of Gaza; reject military-controlled distribution models; restore a principled, UN-led humanitarian response and continue to fund principled and impartial humanitarian organizations”, the organizations that also included Oxfam, Caritas Germany, Caritas Jerusalem, Humanity First UK, Japan International Volunteer Center (JVC), Swiss Church Aid (HEKS/EPER), Terre des Hommes Italia and others said.

Earlier, as many as 25 countries, including the United Kingdom and France, Israel’s known allies, had called upon the Israeli government to end the Gaza blockade, agree for a ceasefire and allow humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave.

In a related development, Handala – the latest aid ship launched by Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), is sailing towards Gaza, despite threats from the Israeli Occupation Forces (IDF).

The Israeli Occupation Forces (IDF) had in June stormed Gaza aid ship Madleen and illegally detained the activists onboard the ship. The Israeli occupation forces later sent the activists to their respective countries.

