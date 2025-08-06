Google Deepmind Genie 3 is a New Frontier for World Models



Wednesday August 6, 2025

Google DeepMind Tuesday released Genie 3, a general purpose world model, that the tech giant said, can generate an unprecedented diversity of interactive environments.

As per Google, Genie 3 can create 3D spaces where both humans and AI agents can move and interact in real time.

The new model also aims to deliver longer and more realistic experiences, with the ability to remember where objects are placed even if you look away and return later.

"Given a text prompt, Genie 3 can generate dynamic worlds that you can navigate in real time at 24 frames per second, retaining consistency for a few minutes at a resolution of 720p", Google said in a blog post.

DeepMind had last year introduced the first foundation world models with Genie 1 and Genie 2, which could generate new environments for agents.

"Genie 3 is our first world model to allow interaction in real-time, while also improving consistency and realism compared to Genie 2", the company said.

"We have also continued to push the state of the art in video generation with our models Veo 2 and Veo 3, which exhibit a deep understanding of intuitive physics", DeepMind said.

