How Slander Campaign Made Way to Demolish Muslim Homes

Working on the principle of “Give a dog bad name and kill it”, the BJP now has started to target the homes and properties of Muslims.

Saturday August 2, 2025 1:06 PM , Raqif Makhdoomi

There’s a saying:

“Give a dog bad name, and kill it”.

Many among you must have come across the saying. The meaning of the proverb is, “if a person’s reputation is besmirched then he will suffer difficulty and hardship.

A similar proverb is:

“He who has an ill name, is half hanged.”

With a perfect planning, these proverbs have been used against Muslims.

This began with the Babri Masjid, then being accused of increasing population, then different types of jihads [the most recent one being the Jeans Jihad], then the cow vigilantism came as tool to kill Muslims and finally the demolitions of homes and properties – nowadays the most favorite tool of BJP against Muslims.

Not forgetting the already existing UAPA and newly introduced Anti-conversion law. All the laws have been strategically farmed in such a way that any Muslim can easily be framed. The aim of these laws is nothing but to ensure that majority remains happy and the minority is pushed to its end.

India is the only country where the Majority needs protection from Minority. Even after the whole administration being controlled by the majority, the Hindus are still being told that you are under danger, and they have believed it since 2014.

[In Delhi’s Jai Hind Camp, 1,000 jhuggis housing 8,000 families are under the threat of demolition.]

Systematically, the majority has been made to believe that 80% of the population is under danger from 17% population. The most famous line that’s still being used is that “Muslims are reproducing children to take over India, and (if not controlled) India will have a Muslim Prime Minister in coming years.”

This is one of the reasons why the Hindus are voting for the BJP, because they believe that the BJP shall be successful in stopping Muslims from having their Prime Minister!!!

But how is the BJP going to do this? No one knows.

And, if you ask them how, you will become anti-national and shall be asked to go to Pakistan.

People who come from an organization, where marrying is not allowed, are telling people that we will not let Muslim population to grow.

People who have problem with Muslims having more children are asking Hindus to have more and more babies. But, they are unable to have babies, the reason being they are so busy checking trucks in the night that have no time to start the process.

Anyways this code in yet to be DE-coded by the “Ultra Nationalists” that to make population grow, you have to be at home in the night, and not on the roads.

PM Modi works 18 hours a day and the Andbakhts have to work 19 hours to prove their love for him. In proving love to Modi ji, they have forgotten to place where they had to prove love in order to actually stop Muslims from having their Prime Minister.

Don’t think I have started to make fun and am trying to be funny. I am actually trying to be factual because, nowadays, the stand-up comedy is what gets you the truth and news is getting you comedy.

[Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi recently visited the demolished slum area in Delhi and met with the displaced people.]

Let me help you with an explanation. In a serious moment, when India-Pakistan war was going on, and in the night, India had captured Islamabad and arrested all the people but in the morning everything was normal.

During this time a journalist while reporting about the war said, “Pakistan brought drones from Turkey because they are Halal Drones”.

So surprising… Are you trying to tell me, in the middle of the war, that we are concerned about from where Pakistan brought the drones, and not about how to stop them???

The media has been allotted a job and that’s to divert the attention from the real issues. This is what they are perfectly doing.

If you want to listen jokes, you watch news. And if you want to know the facts you have to watch stand up comedy. As Varun Grover rightly said that comedy is no more a safe job, because nowadays jokes are equally proportional to reality.

And he’s right.

When a journalist asked Modi, “Do you carry wallet?” and a comedian makes a joke on demonetization. The jokes become reality and the news become joke.

“Modi Ji aap aam kayse khate ho”. This was question to the prime minister.

“Aap 18 ghante kaam kayse kar lete ho”. Safe question.

Dosti bani rehni chahiye… remember?

On the other hand comedians ask, “Modi ji, aap 18 ghnante karte kya hai? Then it becomes a problem…

Working on the principle of “Give a dog bad name and kill it”, the BJP now has started to target the homes and properties of Muslims. In the name of beautification, the houses are being demolished – including those that have been granted stay orders by the court.

The illegal demolitions began from Utter Pradesh, one of the most lawful and crime free state of India. UP Chief Minister is Yogi Adityanath, the only Priest who came back to worldly life after giving up meditation and took up all the pleasures of life. He keeps a monkey in his lap to fool people that he’s still a Yogi.

The Yogi government had made it a norm to demolish house of anyone who used to get arrested in any crime. The only eligibility for it is you have to be a Muslim accused.

A rang-rape took place in UP in which the accused were both Hindus and Muslims. But the bulldozer reached only to the house of the Muslim accused.

An accused has to be treated as innocent until proven otherwise by the court that too beyond reasonable doubt.

Demolition of houses is a form of collective punishment that not only the UP government believes in, but each state that the BJP is ruling in. From UP, the demolition of house has reached to Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana and Assam.

Assam in fact has become a place of horror for Muslims. A complete state sponsored crackdown is going on against Muslims.

Illegal demolitions, in the name of beautification, are going on at a very large scale in Delhi as well. People have no where to go. Some have been promised alternative place which they don’t have got yet and some have no idea where to go. Children and women under sky have no clue about how they will survive the upcoming monsoon.

The problem is not only the demolitions, but their Muslim identity which in the past ten years have been systematically degraded so much that no one is ready to offer them a flat on rent. The mainstream media should hang their head in shame because this is what they have done to Muslims.

On July 18 2025, the DDA bulldozers razed dozens of slums in Delhi, leaving thousands of people homeless in Jogabai Extension. 79 year-old Akhila Begum who used live alone, a heart patient is now homeless. She has no clue where to go and how to go on with her heart problem. Akhila is a year older than Independent India. India will turn 78 this 15th August, and she now has no more hope.

In Assam BJP has bulldozed 4,500 houses of Muslims in the last couple of months. The houses were demolished in areas like Hasila, Chapar, Bilasipara and Pakin with next target being Uriamghat.

In Delhi’s Jai Hind Camp, 1,000 jhuggis housing 8,000 families are under the threat of demolition. The Jai Hind slum is without electricity since July 8. Temperature in Delhi is known to all, and being without a cooling fan is next to impossible. Imagine the plight of people living there.

The electricity vanished without any notice. As per the data compiled by the Delhi Rights Task Force 3,000 houses across 23 settlements have been demolished, displacing at least 15,000 people.

Where will these people go?

Obsessively, on the footpath and someday someone who will be drunk will ride a car on them. And, obsessively, he will turn out to be son of some influential father. Media will call sleeping on roads problem and will by some way ensure that they are declared as illegal emigrant, who will be arrested and put behind bars only to come out as dead.

All this show how a system has been developed to go against Muslims and make the process look as legal. Speak up for yourself, not for Muslims.

[The writer, Raqif Makhdoomi, is a Law Student and Human Rights Activist. Views are personal.]

