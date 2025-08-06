OpenAI launches 'open-weight language models' - What's big deal?



AI giant OpenAI Tuesday launched two open-weight language models, gpt-oss-120b and gpt-oss-20b, with Sam Altman calling them a big deal

Wednesday August 6, 2025 1:50 PM , ummid.com News Network

AI giant OpenAI Tuesday launched two open-weight language models, gpt-oss-120b and gpt-oss-20b, with Sam Altman calling them a big deal.

An open-weight model, in the context of generative AI, is one in which the trained parameters are made public, allowing users to fine-tune it.

OpenAI launched the new Artificial Intelligence models that anyone can download, use and modify for free, in a move to challenge similar offerings by US and Chinese rivals, news agency AFP said.



"A Big Deal"

While announcing the launch of the free downloadable AI models, OpenAI founder Sam Altman writing on X said "gpt-oss is a big deal”.

“It is a state-of-the-art open-weights reasoning model, with strong real-world performance comparable to o4-mini, that you can run locally on your own computer (or phone with the smaller size)”, Altman said.

"We believe this is the best and most usable open model in the world", he added.

Altman said with gpt-oss, the AI will substantially expand its reach.

"We're excited to make this model available to the world to get AI into the hands of the most people possible", he said.

"Internal Safety Benchmarks"

The OpenAI founder further said that the company has tried to mitigate serious safety issues while developing the two models.

"We believe far more good than bad will come from it; for example, gpt-oss-120b performs about as well as o3 on challenging health issues", he said.

"We have worked hard to mitigate the most serious safety issues, especially around biosecurity. gpt-oss models perform comparably to our frontier models on internal safety benchmarks", he added.

"Push for Innovation"

Sam Altman said allowing the users to edit and modify the language models, will enable new kind of research and the creation of new kind of products.

"Although we believe most people will want to use a convenient service like ChatGPT, people should be able to directly control and modify their own AI when they need to, and the privacy benefits are obvious", he said.

"As part of this, we are quite hopeful that this release will enable new kinds of research and the creation of new kinds of products. We expect a meaningful uptick in the rate of innovation in our field, and for many more people to do important work than were able to before", he added.

Meta promotes its open-source approach to AI, while Chinese AI startup DeepSeek has shaken the industry with its low-cost, high-performance model based on an open-weight approach that enables customisation of the technology.

“This is the first time that we’re releasing an open-weight model in language in a long time, and it’s really incredible,” OpenAI co-founder and president Greg Brockman told journalists during a briefing.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic