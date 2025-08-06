National Emergency, Russian Oil: Trump's Reasons Behind 50% Tariff on India



U.S. President Donald Trump Wednesday August 06, 2025 signed an Executive Order imposing 25 per cent additional tariffs on goods imported from India, taking the total to more than 50 per cent

Wednesday August 6, 2025 11:09 PM , ummid.com News Network

Trump cited "national emergency" and "India Russia oil trade" as the reasons behind his latest move.

"I find the Government of India is currently - directly or indirectly, importing Russian Federation oil... In my judgement, I determine it necessary to impose an ad valorem duty on imports of articles from India", Trump wrote in the Executive Order signed earlier today.

Trump explained that Russia’s continued military actions in Ukraine constituted a “national emergency” and it was therefore “necessary and appropriate” to place heightened tariffs on India, a major consumer of its petroleum products.

Trump had on July 30 imposed 25% tariff and penalty of unknown amount on India effective August 01, 2025.

The U.S. tariff against India announced by Trump today makes it 20 % more than China and 31% more than Pakistan. With the latest levies, India also became one of the countries facingthe highest tariffs for exporting goods to the United States.

The Trump tariffs against India is considered a major setback as the country has trade surplus with the United States.

India had earlier called Trump's decision to impose additional tariffs and objection on its trade with Russia "unjustified and unreasonable".

