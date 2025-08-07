Kaaba Volunteer stabbed in UK to be buried in Makkah



Mohammed Al-Qassim, a Volunteer of Holy Kaaba who was stabbed to death in the United Kingdom, will be buried in Makkah after funeral prayers at The Grand Mosque Friday

Thursday August 7, 2025

Makkah al Mukarramah: Mohammed Al-Qassim, a Volunteer of Holy Kaaba who was stabbed to death in the United Kingdom, will be buried in Makkah after funeral prayers at The Grand Mosque Friday.

Imame Haram to lead Al-Qassim's funeral prayer

Mohammed Al-Qassim, a Volunteer at The Grand Mosque in Makkah, was in the United Kingdom for his studies. He was enrolled in a 10-week English language programme at EF International Language Campuses, Cambridge.

The 20-year-old Saudi student was stabbed to death on August 01, 2025 near Mill Park, a short walk from the victim’s residence, when he was on his way back home.

The suspect, Chaz Corrigan from Cambridge, appeared before Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday. British prosecutors have charged him with murder and possession of a bladed weapon in a public place.

A second man, 50, was also arrested on suspicion of assisting the offender and remains in custody. The authorities further said a third suspect is still at large.

Al-Qassim's body has since been released to his family and is expected to arrive in Saudi Arabia today for burial in Makkah Friday August 08, 2025.

Imam e Haram Sheikh Yasir Ad Dawsary will lead the funeral prayers of Mohammed Al-Qassim after Friday prayers with burial to follow at the Al-Shuhada Cemetery in Makkah, according to Saudi Gazette.

“A Noble and Devoted Man”

Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah mourned the loss in a heartfelt post, describing Mohammed as “a noble and devoted young man known for his kindness, obedience to his parents, and dedication to volunteering at the Grand Mosque.”

Al-Qasim’s uncle, Majed Abalkhail, said on X that his nephew’s death “has been a huge shock for all of us — especially since Mohammed came to Cambridge as a student, carrying nothing but dreams and hopes for the future.”

Al-Qasim’s sister, Jana, wrote on X that he was “a man worth a thousand men, the true meaning of support, strength, and dignity.”

“I never knew the taste of fear for a single day, because I knew Mohammed was my backbone and my support after Allah,” she said.

Another sister, Thekra, said, “O Allah, your servant Mohammed Al-Qasim was the best of brothers. (He was) kind, gentle, and fearful of you among us. He never once raised his voice since the day my mother gave birth to him until you took him back to you.”

Abdallah Al-Matrafi, who described himself as a neighbor of the family, said on X that Al-Qasim’s, “His late father, his brothers and his sons are among the finest people we have known in manners, character, appreciation, respect, and good neighborliness.”

Meanwhile, the relatives of Mohammed Al-Qassim have also set up a fundraiser to provide families in need in Saudi Arabia with clean water as a tribute to the departed soul, according to Arab News.

