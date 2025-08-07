#VoteChori: Rahul Gandhi Claims ‘Election Rigging’ in BJP Favor



Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi Thursday August 07, 2025 claimed rigging in elections in favour of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

Thursday August 7, 2025 11:54 PM , ummid.com News Network

In more than an hour-long presentation (half in English and the other half in Hindi), Congress MP Rahul Gandhi explained how five different types of methods are used for, what he called, Vote Chori or Vote Theft.

In more than an hour-long presentation (half in English and the other half in Hindi), Congress MP Rahul Gandhi explained how five different types of methods are used for, what he called, Vote Chori or Vote Theft.

“Five different methods… Duplicate voters, fake and invalid addresses, bulk voters at single address, invalid photos and misuse of Form 6”, he said while addressing a press conference held at Indira Bhavan in New Delhi.

To prove his accusations, Rahul Gandhi provided the analysis of the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha seat voting in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections a team appointed by the Congress had done.

As per the data shared by Rahul Gandhi, Congress polled a total of 6,26,208 votes against 6,58,915 bagged by the BJP, to lose by a margin on 32,707 votes the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Bangalore Central constituency.

Giving details of the analysis, Rahul said in 6 of the 7 assembly constituencies, Congress was leading while in 1 assembly seat, Mahadevapura, the party trailed by 1,14,046 votes.

“The votes polled by the BJP in Mahadevapura changed everything and the Congress lost”, he said.

Rahul said after analysis of the voter list of Mahadevapura assembly seat, as many as 1,00,250 fraudulent votes.

“The analysis revealed 11,965 duplicate voters, 40,009 voters with fake and invalid addresses, 10,452 voters are those bulk voters with single address, 33,692 voters misused Form 6 and in case of 4,132 voters our team found invalid or unrecognizable photos”, Rahul said.

Rahul also alleged that the names of some, who voted in Bangalore Central constituency in the 2024 LS elections, were found in multiple constituencies and states.

“It means, they, or someone in their names, voted in multiple constituencies and more than one state”, Rahul said.

“There is a large scale voter manipulation… We have foolproof evidence of this on the basis of Election Commission records...”, he said.

“Earlier, we had only suspicions… But now we are 100% sure and believe that the elections are rigged”, he said.

In reply to a question that the BJP says the opposition parties are ok with the system when they win but raise doubts when they lose, Rahul said, “The question is not who is winning and who is losing... The thing is that the integrity of the election system in India has gone.”

Accusing that the Election Commission has colluded with the BJP, Rahul said, “If it is not so, it must provide us the CCTV footage and data we are asking for in digital form.”

“Declare in Oath”

Meanwhile, the Chief Election Officers of Karnataka and Maharashtra in separate letters addressed to Rahul Gandhi have asked him to declare in oath the allegations he was making in the press conference.

"... It is understood that during a Press Conference held today, you had mentioned about the inclusion of ineligible electors and exclusion of eligible electors in the Electoral Rolls...

“You are kindly requested to sign and return the enclosed Declaration/Oath under Rule 20 (3) (b) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, along with the name(s) of such elector(s) so that necessary proceedings can be initiated...”, the letter signed by the Chief Electoral Officers of both the states said.

The CEOs of the two states further said that electoral rolls were shared in November 2024 and January 2025 with the Indian National Congress (INC). “No official appeals were filed by the INC post-publication”, they said.

Watch: Rahul's Press Conference

The letters issued by the Chief Electoral Officers of Karnataka and Maharashtra were mentioned by a reporter during the press conference. Responding to this Rahul Gandhi said, “I'm a politician. What I say to the people is my word. I'm saying it publicly to everybody. Take it as an oath. This is their data, and we are displaying their data.”

Rahul also expressed surprise that the CEOs, instead of saying what he was saying was wrong, are asking for declarations on oarth.

In his press conference today, Rahul also talked about huge and unexpected victory margins for the BJP, role of media to create, what he called, “Mahaul” and choreographed election schedule.

About the future course of action, Rahul said his aim is show how the election is rigged and the future course of action will be decided by all parties of the opposition.

Rahul concluded the presser by said, “What I showed today is the case of voter additions. There are also voter subtractions and suppressions, and his team is working on this.”

