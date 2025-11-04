Maharashtra local body election 2025 dates out, but Mumbai to wait

Maharashtra State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare Tuesday announced the Election Schedule of Nagar Parishad (Municipal Councils) and Nagar Panchayat (Municipal Panchayats) but kept Mumbai and other Municipal Corporations waiting

Tuesday November 4, 2025 8:00 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Maharashtra State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare press conference in Mumbai today]

Mumbai: Maharashtra State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare Tuesday announced the Election Schedule of Nagar Parishad (Municipal Councils) and Nagar Panchayat (Municipal Panchayats) but kept Mumbai and other Municipal Corporations waiting.

Addressing a press conference at the State Headquarters Mumbai, Waghmare said polling for a total of 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Municipal Panchayats will be held on December 02, 2025.

“Counting of votes will be done on the very next day i.e. December 03, 2025 when all results will also be declared”, he said.

Maharashtra Local Body Election 2025 Schedule

According to the local body election schedule released by the State Election Commission, the nomination process will begin on November 10 and continue until November 17.

The key dates are:

Nomination of candidates start date: November 10

Last date of nomination papers: November 17

Scrutiny of nomination papers: November 18

Withdrawal of nominations (without appeal): by November 21

Withdrawal of nominations (with appeal): by November 25

List of candidates will be published: on November 26

Date of Polling: December 02, 2025

Counting of votes and declaration of results: December 03, 2025

Maharashtra State Local Bodies at a Glance

There are a total of 246 Municipal Councils (Nagar Parishads) and 42 Municipal Panchayats (Nagar Panchayats) where elections to elect new bodies will be held simultaneously.

As per the Election Commission data, the local bodies in Maharashtra have a total of 107,035,76 registered voters who will exercise their franchise on December 02, 2025.

The demographic breakdown includes 53.79 lakh male voters, 53.22 lakh female voters, and 775 transgender voters, reflecting a nearly balanced gender ratio in the electoral rolls.

Maharashtra Elections for BMC, other Municipal Corporations

There are a total of 29 Municipal Corporations (Mahanagar Palika) in Maharashtra. State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare Tuesday evaded the questions about the election in Mumbai or BMC and other Municipal Corporations of the state.

It means that Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other corporations including Malegaon, Mira Bhaynadr, Nashik, Aurangabad, Pune, Dhule, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Sangli Miraj Kupwad, Jalgaon, Nanded, Ahilyanagar, Panvel, Latur, Thane and others have to wait a little longer before the elections are held there.

However, it is most likely that the election schedule of the BMC and other corporations and Mahanagar Palikas in Maharashtra should also be announced soon.

Why Maharashtra local body elections were on hold?

The term of all the Municipal Corporations and Civic Bodies had ended in 2023. The local body elections in the state however could not be held because of the petitions pending in the Supreme Court of India regarding OBC reservation.

The state election commission announced holding the Nagar Parishads and Nagar Panchayat elections after the Supreme Court of India directed that all local-body polls in the State must be held before 31 January 2026.

The State Election Commission announced the poll schedule despite the demand from the opposition parties to postpone it till the “irregularities and discrepancies” in the state electoral rolls are rectified.

State Election Commissioner Waghmare, nonetheless, while addressing the media today, took note of the issue and said the issue is being tackled with the utmost seriousness.

“The issue of duplicate and fake voters has been seriously considered. A tool has been developed where suspected duplicate voters are being shown with double stars on the list. Wherever such a double star is seen, concerned officials will reach out to them to take information about where the voter will be voting,” Waghmare said.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic