In Pictures: Thousands join 'Satyacha Morcha' in Mumbai against 'Vote Chori'

Sunday November 2, 2025 0:14 AM , ummid.com News Network

Mumbai: Hundreds of thousands of people from across Maharashtra Saturday November 01, 2025 hit the streets in Mumbai to join ‘Satyacha Morcha’ called to protest against ‘Vote Chori’.

“Our fight is for ‘Satya’, not for ‘Satta’ (Our fight is for truth and honesty, not for power)”, the protesters carried the banners and placard written with this slogan to counter the ruling party’s allegation.

The call for today’s Satyacha Morcha or Truth March was given by MVA comprising of Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) and other opposition parties including Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

The opposition parties have alleged that the ruling BJP and its allies won the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections by rigging, manipulation and "vote chori".

They are demanding removal of bogus and duplicate voters from the voter list before announcement of any future elections.

Addressing the march which began from Fashion Street Churchgate and ended at BMC headquarters, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Seba (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray alleged that fake application has been filed with the Election Commission to remove his family members’ names from the electoral rolls.

In his speech, MNS Chief Raj Thackeray claimed that more than 4,500 voters registered in Kalyan Rural, Dombivli, Murbad and Bhiwandi also voted in Mumbai, Malabar Hill.

He alleged that there are 17,29,456 voters in Mumbai North, of them 62,370 are repeat voters. He further claimed that in North West, out of 16,74,861 total voters, 60,231 are repeat voters. Out of 15,90,710 voters in North East, 92,983 repeat voters, while in North Central, out of 16,081,41, there are 63,740 repeat voters.

Addressing the protest march, Sharad Pawar alleged that “power is being misused” and the “time has come to preserve the rights given to us by the constitution of the country.”

The protest was held despite the Police denied the permission. Among others who addressed the rally included Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Nana Patole, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray, among other leaders.

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, Maharashtra Congress Chief Harshwardhan Sapkal, Arif Naseem Khan and other Congress leaders were also present during the protest.

[All images posted on X by NCP (Sharad Pawar) MP Supriya Sule.]

