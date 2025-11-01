Meet Tamkeen Fatima: AMU Alumna Selected by DRDO as Scientist

Tamkeen Fatima, a past student of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), has been selected as Scientist ‘B’ by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Ministry of Defence, Government of India

Saturday November 1, 2025 9:18 PM , ummid.com News Network

Aligarh Muslim University: Tamkeen Fatima, a past student of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), has been selected as Scientist ‘B’ by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Ministry of Defence, Government of India.

Tamkeen Fatima is a recent M.Tech. graduate from the Department of Computer Engineering. Her selection came through a highly competitive process comprising academic performance, GATE score and interview.

Tamkeen completed her M.Tech. (Computer Science & Engineering) in 2025 with an outstanding CPI of 9.944, securing the top rank in her class.

She also completed her B.Tech. from AMU in 2023 and qualified UG-NET (JRF) 2024 in Computer Science with an All-India Rank 2 (99.9933 percentile) in her very first attempt.

"A Consistent Performer"

Tamkeen is a Second Year student pursuing M. Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering at the Department of Computer Engineering, Z.H. College of Engineering and Technology, Aligarh Muslim University.

She completed her B Tech from AMU in 2023 with 9.703 CPI. She has been a consistent recipient of Merit Scholarships from class X onwards, including UP STSE, University Merit Financial Award (AMU), and GATE scholarship.

During her B Tech, Fatima participated in research internship programmes at ISRO, McMaster University, Toronto, Canada (Mitacs GRI), and The Fields Institute, Toronto, Canada (Fields Undergraduate Summer Research Programme). She has also published a research paper in ACM Conference Proceedings.

Recognising her academic excellence and research potential, she was selected as Assistant Professor (Contractual) through the Local Selection Committee and joined the Department of Computer Engineering, AMU in August 2025.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic