Outrage as Makkah Haram Policeman assaults Egyptian couple performing Umrah

A massive outrage erupted Tuesday as a Security Personnel repeatedly assaulted an Egyptian couple inside Makkah Haram right at the backdrop of Holy Kaaba

A massive outrage erupted Tuesday as a Security Personnel repeatedly assaulted an Egyptian couple inside Makkah Haram right at the backdrop of Holy Kaaba.

“A really shameful behaviour of the guards towards pilgrims of Haram… They're the most rude and disrespectful people trained to control the crowd there... And no one face the accountability for humiliating the guest of Allah s.w.t.”, a social media users wrote on X.

The social media user was responding to a viral video wherein Saudi Police Personnel associated with the Special Forces for Haj and Umrah Security is seen assaulting a woman and repeatedly pushing a man wearing Ahram right inside the Haram Sharif in Makkah.

Wearing Ahram in itself makes the pilgrim privileged and safe from any assault. The Saudi Police Personnel, however, not only is seen assaulting the man but also his wife.

“Is this behavior acceptable inside the Haramain Sharifain from the Guards?” the video is viral on social media with this caption.

It was later turned out that the man and woman seen in viral video are husband and wife from Egypt.

“In a shocking scene that sparked widespread controversy, a Saudi policeman assaults an Egyptian pilgrim and her husband inside Haram Makki and expels them”, Egyptian news outlet The Watan reported.

“No Justification”

Slamming the incident, especially the male security man pushing the Egyptian woman, an Egyptian activist said there was no justification for such a behavior from the Police personnel.

“This is justification for them to lay their hands on women! And to beat a pilgrim in front of the House of God because he defended his wife from assault?!

“There is no justification whatsoever, no matter what it is, and personally, if anyone lays a hand on my wife, I'll cut it off his hand even if it means imprisonment for me (sic)”, the Egyptian activist said.

Sheikh Salama Abdel Qawi, Former Advisor to the Egyptian Minister of Endowments, issued a Fatwa on the ruling of the Saudi Security Officer assaulting the pilgrims inside Masjid Al Haram.

✅الشيخ سلامة عبدالقوي؛ مستشار وزير الأوقاف المصري سابقاً ينشر #فتوى حكم اعتداء فرد الأمن على المُحرِمين داخل #الحرم المكي، ويؤكد:



📌الاعتداء على الحجاج أو المعتمرين داخل الحرم المكي حرامٌ شرعًا، وإثمه مضاعف لعِظَم المكان والزمان وحرمة الإنسان.



"Assaulting pilgrims or Umrah performers inside Masjid Al-Haram is religiously forbidden, and its sin is multiplied due to the greatness of the place and time and the sanctity of human life", Sheikh Salama ruled.

Palestinian journalist Nezam Al-Mahdawi also slammed the incident.

“You have owned Al-Haram Al-Makki as if it is an oil well in a barren desert!! You have distorted religion with luxury and terror… then you distorted it again with dance and entertainment parties.

“For, you pilgrims are slaves, as if they are circumambulating around your palace, not around the House of God!!” he wrote directly calling out the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Saudis Defend Policeman

Some Saudi social media users are defending the behavior of the Security Policeman.

“I know that the security personnel did not reach this stage with this violating pilgrim except after exhausting all friendly solutions and kind words, but the mentality of some pilgrims only responds to strictness.. May God help the organizers and those in charge of serving the Sacred House of God”, a local social media user wrote on X.

Some others are of the mixed sentiments.

“I hope this security officer is so kind as to maintain the safety of the sanctuary and the pilgrims, may God reward him with a thousand goods”, Ahmed Al Nassr, a Saudi national, wrote on X.

Saudi Guards and Security Personnel are normally very kind with the Pilgrims during Hajj and Umrah. Hence, it is not clear what angered the Security Personnel that he not only assaulted the Egyptian but also his wife, something really outrageous.

Meanwhile, some social media users are sharing the images and videos of Saudi Security Personnel helping the pilgrims and being very kind to them. Explore some:

