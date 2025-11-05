Zohran Mamdani beats billion-dollar hate campaign to become NYC Mayor

Wednesday November 5, 2025 12:16 PM , ummid.com News Network

New York: In a heart-warming ending after months of hate-filled campaign against him, and indirectly against Muslims, Zohran Mamdani finally won the New York Mayor Elections.

Mamdani won 50.4% votes while Andrew Cuomo could get the support of 41.6% voters and Curtis Silwa ended 3rd with 7.1% vote share, as per the NYC Mayor Election 2025 Final Result.

Zohran Mamdani is the first Muslim and first Indian American to become the Mayor of United States’ largest city.

To win the prestigious elections, Zohran Mamdani had to defeat billion-dollar hate campaign against him, and indirectly against Muslims around the world, led by his nearest rival Andrew Cuomo and openly supported by U.S. President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk.

Zohran Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo both are from Democratic Party, and the former had defeated the latter in the New York City's Democratic mayoral primary held in June.

Andrew Cuomo, a former Governor, however, instead of supporting the party nominee decided to contest the NYC Mayor elections as Independent – hoping his billion dollar hate campaign will help win the key post.

Interestingly, Curtis Sliwa was in the fray as the Republican Party, and Eric Adam, the incumbent Mayor, too was in the race. But, in the end everyone came together to defeat Zohran Mamdani. The 34-year-old state assemblyman, however, won the elections with a huge and historic margin, to become New York City's youngest mayor in over a century.

Zohran Mamdani Victory Speech

Addressing his supporters after the historic victory, Mamdani acknowledged New Yorkers who did not vote for him, saying he is grateful for the chance to win their trust.

“Thank you for the opportunity to prove myself worthy of your trust,” he said.

“I will wake each morning with a singular purpose: to make this city better for you than it was the day before.”

Mamdani reiterated some of his policy pledges, including free universal childcare, while promising to drive an “age of relentless improvement”.

Zohran Mamdani also directly spoke to Trump, a New Yorker, saying it is the city that gave rise to him that will show the country how to defeat him.

“Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up!” Mamdani said to Trump, who has even threatened to cut funding to New York if Mamdani becomes Mayor.

Mamdani also told Trump, “To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us.”

“We will hold bad landlords to account because the Donald Trumps of our city have grown far too comfortable taking advantage of their tenants”, he said.

“We will put an end to the culture of corruption that has allowed billionaires like Trump to evade taxation and exploit tax breaks.

“We will stand alongside unions and expand labour protections because we know, just as Donald Trump does, that when working people have ironclad rights, the bosses who seek to extort them become very small indeed”, he added.

Mamdani then casts his victory as a win for those “so often forgotten by the politics of this city”, from Senegalese taxi drivers to Uzbek nurses and Trinidadian line cooks.

Mamdani, whose campaign slogan was “Our Time Has Come” and “New York City is Not for Sale”, wrapped up his speech by telling New Yorkers the “city belongs to you”.

“This city is your city, and this democracy is yours, too,” Mamdani said in his victory speech.

Former US President Barack Obama, who had praised Mamdani’s “impressive” campaign but declined to endorse him, did not comment on the Democratic candidate’s win.

He however welcomed the victory of several Democratic candidates during Tuesday’s elections, but said that there’s “plenty of work to do” for the party.

Who is Zohran Mamdani?

Zohran Mamdani, who goes by his full name Zohran Kwame Mamdani, is the son of Mahmood Mamdani, an Indian-Ugandan of Gujarat origin and postcolonial studies professor at Columbia University.

Zohran's mother is National Award and Padma Bhushan-winning Indian filmmaker Mira Nair of Punjab descent.

A member of the Democratic Party, Zohran Mamdani has served as a member of the New York State Assembly from the 36th district, based in Queens, since 2021.

Zohran, a graduate from Bowdoin College and ex-rapper, was born in Uganda. He migrated to the United States as a child and became American citizen in 2018.

At Bowdoin College from where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Africana studies in 2014, Zohran co-founded the school's chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine.

Zohran worked as a housing advocate and rap music producer in New York City before entering politics.

Zohran Mamdani received support from all sections of the society in New York, including a huge majority of Jews. This despite that fact that Mamdani publicly called for the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is facing ICC arrest warrant, if he visits New York.

Mamdani’s support base among the Jews only become stronger even as Donald Trump called them “stupid” and a strong Zionist lobby left no stone unturned to halt the Democrat’s victory run.

