Playing Without Ronaldo, Portugal Beats Armenia in WC 2026 Qualifier

Porto: Playing without its captain Cristiano Ronaldo Sunday, Portugal defeated Armenia, and defeated in style, to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Portugal Skipper Cristiano Ronaldo could not play the Portugal Vs Armenia 2026 FIFA Football World Cup qualifier as he was shown a Red Card during the Portugal Vs Ireland match on November 14, 2025.

The Portugal national football team was unnerved because of the absence of its star player and captain CR7.

The team in fact looked furious over the manner in which the team’s captain was shown Red Card and barred from leading Portugal against Armenia.

And, the Portugal players expressed their anger on the ground by raining goals, and sending the ball past the goalkeeper almost every 10 minute.

The Portugal vs Armenia FIFA 2026 World Cup ended 9-1 in the favour of the Seleção das Quinas.

The men who led the grand show of Portugal against Armenia at the Estádio do Dragão football stadium were Bruno Fernandes and João Neves.

Portugal Vs Armenia Highlights

Portugal received early lead in the 7th minute of the Group F FIFA World Cup Qualifier when Renato Veiga scored the first goal of the match.

Armenia fought back and scored the equalizer in the 18th minute of the match when Eduard Spertsyan scored the much needed goal for his team with the help of a precise assist from Grant-Leon Ranos.

The Azgayin Havaqakan however could not hold the ground as the aggressive Portugal footballers later starting raining goals – one after another, making the match one of the top goal scoring fixtures in the football world cup history.

The hosts produced three hat-tricks: Bruno Fernandes and João Neves each scored three, while Renato Veiga, Gonçalo Ramos and Francisco Conceição added one goal apiece.

Portugal qualifies for the 2026 World Cup

With the victory over Armenia Sunday, Portugal topped the Group F table with 13 points and qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 2026 edition of the World Cup will be the first to feature 48 teams and three host countries. The United States will have 11 of the 16 hosts cities at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will also feature matches in Mexico and Canada.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final will be played on July 19, 2026.

[Faizee Zohair M Safwan is Staff Writer at ummid.com]

