2025 Bihar Assembly to have 11 Muslim MLAs

The newly elected assembly in Bihar will have 11 Muslim MLAs, down by 8 as compared to their tally in the last assembly, the final results of the 2025 state elections announced Friday showed

[(Clockwise from left) Osama Shahab (RJD), Qamrul Hoda (Congress), Akhatrul Iman (Seen with AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi) and Zama Khan (Janata Dal United)]

A total of 24 Muslims belonging to different political parties were elected in the 2015 election whereas 19 Muslims were elected to the Bihar Assembly Elections in 2020 .

The representation of Muslims went further down after the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections the results of which were announced after counting of votes held on Friday November 14, 2025.

How Many Muslims Contested Bihar Vidhan Sabha Elections 2025?

The All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) of Asaduddin Owaisi had fielded a maximum 23 Muslim candidates from as many constituencies of Bihar in the 2025 state assembly polls. Of them 05 Muslims have won.

On the other hand, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had fielded 18 Muslim candidates , Congress had given the party tickets to 10 Muslims, Janata Dal (United) had nominated 04 Muslims, and 02 Muslims contested as CPI (M) candidates.

Of these candidates 03 from RJD, 02 from Congress and just 01 from Janata Dal (U) won the 2025 Bihar elections.

Kumari Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) and Lok JanShakti Party (Ram Vilas Paswan) had also given their party tickets to some Muslims. No Muslim fielded by these parties could win the 2025 Bihar elections.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has not given the party symbol to any Muslim.

Full List of Muslim MLAs in Bihar

Janata Dal (United)

1. Md. Zama Khan (Chainpur)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)

2. Faisal Rahman (Dhaka)

3. Asif Ahmad (Bisfi)

4. Osama Shahab (Raghunathpur)

Indian National Congress (INC)

5. Abidur Rahman (Araria)

6. Md. Qamrul Hoda (Kishanganj)

All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimee (AIMIM)

7. Mohammad Murshid Aalam ( Jokihat )

8. Md Tauseef Alam ( Bahadurganj )

9. Md. Sarwar Alam ( Kochadhaman )

10. Akhtarul Iman ( Amour )

11. Ghulam Sarwar ( Baisi )

The most shocking defeat of a Muslim candidate was in Balrampur where AIMIM candidate Advocate Adil Hasan lost the seat to the BJP by just 389 votes.

2025 Bihar Election Final Results

Assembly or Vidhan Sabha elections in Bihar were held in two phases. Polling for the first phase was held on November 06, 2025 which ended with a voter turnout of 65.08%.

On the other hand, Polling for the second phase was held on November 11, 2025 which saw the voter turnout of 68.76%.

The overall poll percent , as per the Election Commission of India, was 66.91% - highest since 1951 when the first assembly election was held.

The counting of votes was held today, and as per the final result announced by the Poll Panel, the NDA alliance has won 202 seats whereas the RJD-Cong INDIA bloc could win just 35 seats.

The Election Commission final results show, the BJP has won 89 seats and emerged as the single largest party in Bihar for the first time in the state's history.

The JD (U) has won 85 seats. Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas Paswan candidates won 19 seats.

On ther hand, the RJD candidates could win just 25 assembly seats and Congress 06. Owaisi's AIMIM won 05 seats.

