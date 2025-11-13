What is Black Tie Dinner Trump is Hosting for Mohammed bin Salman

Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, is visiting the United States of America next week and Trump has announced a grand reception, including black tie dinner, for the visiting monarch

Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, is visiting the United States of America next week and Trump has announced a grand reception, including black tie dinner, for the visiting monarch.

Mohammed bin Salman is visiting the United States as State Guest for the first time after Donald Trump became President in January this year.

Mohammed bin Salman’s US visit also comes around six months after Trump visited Saudi Arabia – his first foreign visit after he sworn is as President.

According to the Mohammed bin Salman’s schedule, the Saudi Crown Prince will arrive in the United States on November 18, 2025.

During his stay in the U.S., Mohammed bin Salman and Trump will hold bilateral meeting in the Oval Office, White House followed by lunch on November 19, 2025.

But, to add more value to Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to the U.S., Trump has also announced to throw a Black Tie dinner in the honour of the visiting monarch on November 18, 2025.

What is Black Tie Dinner?

The U.S. President hosts “State Dinner and Lunch” to honour visiting guests. The term "State Dinner" is used exclusively to refer to dinners hosted by the White House in honor of foreign heads of state -- and they're huge diplomatic events.

The White House is also preparing for a black-tie dinner on the evening of Nov. 18 to fete Mohammed bin Salman, according to CBS News.

The dress code for the luxurious official dinner is typically black tie - tuxedos for men and formal evening gowns or cocktail dresses for women.

Accordingly, US President Donald Trump will wear a black tie for formal occasions at the dinner banquet he will hold for the Crown Prince.

The U.S. First Lady and her staff meticulously plan every detail, including the guest list, menu, flowers, table settings, and evening entertainment.

It is a major diplomatic event that showcases global power and influence and helps set the tone for the relationship between the two countries.

US-Saudi Investment Summit

Saudi Arabia has also planned to host a U.S.-Saudi investment summit on November 19 in Washington during Mohammed bin Salman's visit, multiple sources tell CBS News.

An invitation obtained by CBS News says the Nov. 19 event at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts will be co-hosted by the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia and the U.S.-Saudi Business Council.

There are also reports that Trump has elevated the reception level for the Saudi Crown Prince to the highest level at the White House, and the President has announced to cancel all his commitments on that day, in rare moments that he has not done with other countries.

Besides other important issue, Palestinian Statehood and US-Iran relation are also part of the agenda of Mohammed bin Salman’s meeting with Trump.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic